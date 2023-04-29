How old is Andrew Lococo? Bonnie Wright's marriage explored as Harry Potter star announces pregnancy

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright and her husband, Andrew Lococo, are all set to become parents for the first time. Andrew Lococo is 38 years old, and the duo tied the knot in 2022. Wright revealed the news through Instagram by posting two pictures where Wright was flaunting her baby bump while Lococo was standing altogether.

Wright wrote in the caption that she is having a baby with Lococo and they are excited to "share this beautiful land with them." She added:

"What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life. Andrew and I can't wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents. It feels like they're coming to say hello in the little rainbow orb across my belly."

The post was flooded with comments from Wright's fans and co-stars, who congratulated her on becoming a mother for the first time.

Bonnie Wright and Andrew Lococo have been married since 2022

While the duo have not revealed much about their relationship so far, Bonnie Wright posted a glimpse of Andrew Lococo via Instagram in 2020, where Lococo was showing off his back to the camera.

Bonnie Wright and Andrew Lococo married in 2022 (Image via thisisbwright/Instagram)

Bonnie revealed through Instagram in March 2022 that she had exchanged vows with Lococo and posted a video of their wedding ring. The caption stated:

"Yesterday was the best day of my life thanks to my husband!!"

Wright did not reveal much about the wedding but instead shared a sneak peek at the décor on her Instagram Story, which was clicked by photographer Kacie Tomita. The picture had a pink, white, and orange color palette with florals and glassware on the table.

Tomita also posted a picture of the bride and groom posing before their marriage on her Instagram Story. Wright was seen in a white gown with billowing sleeves and holding an orange and white bouquet. Lococo, on the other hand, was wearing a traditional black suit. The wedding ceremony was held at the California-based Ecology Center.

Her parents, who are jewelry designers at Wright & Teague, designed the couple's rose gold wedding bands as well as Wright's engagement ring.

Bonnie Wright is known for her appearance as Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter films

Bonnie Wright gained recognition for her performance as Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise. She first appeared as Ginny in 2001 in the first film and portrayed the role for the last time in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, released in 2011.

However, she appeared in a reunion special titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, which aired on HBO Max on January 1, 2022. In an interview with People the previous year, Wright said that a reboot of Harry Potter might not happen for the next 10 or 20 years.

