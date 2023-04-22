Nikki Mudarris ethnicity explored as Love and Hip Hop star is set to welcome her first child with LiAngelo Ball

LiAngelo Ball and Nikki Mudarris are all set to welcome their first child. The news was first revealed by PEOPLE, following which Ball and Mudarris also posted a few pictures on their respective Instagram pages where the former was seen holding Mudarris' baby bump from the back. The caption stated:

"Big thank you to @people for giving us this platform to share this wonderful news with the world. My partner and I are excited for this next chapter of our journey as soon to be parents!!"

Mudarris is of mixed ethnicity as her father Abu is Italian-Lebanese and her mother Michelle is French-Moroccan.

The duo spoke to PEOPLE about the pregnancy, saying they were excited about this new phase in their lives and planned to have kids when they first met. They added:

"We can't wait to meet our baby and begin this new chapter together. It's super exciting for us both being first-time parents and getting to experience everything together."

Nikki Mudarris mentioned that her family members were shocked to hear the good news and that they are happy for her. She continued by saying that she felt blessed for the baby.

LiAngelo Ball also expressed his happiness, saying he heard the news of Mudarris' pregnancy while he was out of town but waited until his return to California to reveal the news to everyone. He added:

"When I told my mom and pops they were shocked a little bit but I think more so excited than anything. My mom was yelling and cheering in excitement. When I told my brothers [NBA stars LaMelo and Lonzo Ball] they were happy for me and also excited to become new uncles to my seed."

Nikki Mudarris has gained recognition for her appearance on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood

Born on June 28, 1990, to Italian-Lebanese father Abu and French-Moroccan mother Michelle, Nikki Mudarris has two siblings, including a sister named Monique and a brother named Omar. She graduated with a degree in business from the University of Southern California. She later started a clothing line called Nude by Nikki in 2016.

Mudarris has been a cast member on the third, fourth, and fifth seasons of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. However, she was a supporting cast member in the first, second, and sixth seasons.

On the show, the character is Mally Mall's girlfriend and she is involved in a dispute with Masika due to her romantic link with Mall. The third season explores her relationship with Rosa and Safaree.

Nikki Mudarris did not have a crucial role to play in the third season. However, she collaborated with Moniece to stop Teairra from getting addicted to alcohol. She also plans to expose Teairra's boyfriend Akbar, who has been in multiple relationships and take the help of Paris to do the same.

Although she exited the show in the fifth season, she returns in Season 6 for a guest appearance. She was featured in Joseline's Delivery Special, where she was involved in an intimate moment with the titular character.

Apart from her appearance on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, Nikki Mudarris has been a manager of various clubs owned by her family. Her successful career as a reality star helped her to accumulate a lot of wealth and according to Married Biography, her net worth is estimated to be around $800,000.

