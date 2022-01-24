Who is Lea Michele married to? All about her husband as she shares first picture of her baby

Lea Michele has finally shared a glimpse of her baby boy with her fans. The actress posted the first picture of her one-year-old son, Ever, through Instagram on January 23 as a birthday tribute to her husband, Zandy Reich.

In the latest post, Ever and Zandy can be seen in shades with the beachside sunset in the background. The caption reads:

“Greatest man, father, husband and friend. I wake up every day so thankful that you are ours Z. Happy Birthday! Ever and I love you so much.”

Ever was born in August 2020, and this is the first time the New Year’s Eve star has shared a photo of her son’s face on social media.

About Lea Michele’s husband in brief

The Simpsons actress is married to businessman Zandy Reich. He is currently the president of clothing company AYR, also known as All Year Round. Reich was previously the head of business development for a clothing brand called Theory.

He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and the Wharton School of Business. Reich was the senior starting captain of the lacrosse team.

Although his wife frequently posts about their relationship on Instagram, she has never tagged him in any of them, proving that he is not active on any social media platform.

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich relationship timeline

The 35-year-old singer and author announced her engagement to Zandy Reich in April 2018. They tied the knot in March 2019 in Napa, California.

The pair were first linked in July 2017 when a source confirmed to People that they were in a relationship. The source said that they had been friends for a few years, and they were dating.

Lea Michele and Zandy Reich attend the Family Equality Los Angeles Impact Awards 2019 (Image via Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Reich proposed to Michele in April 2018 in the Hamptons, and the latter also shared the news on Instagram, showing off her engagement ring. One of Lea’s friends told People that it was a private proposal, and although their relationship is private, they are happy.

Another source for People said in 2020 that the couple was introduced by Michele’s friend Stephanie Levinson. The source also mentioned that the Scream Queens star had been a fan of Reich’s clothing company, wearing their clothes in several events.

The Mayor actress previously dated actor Cory Monteith in 2012. They first met while working on the musical comedy-drama series Glee and remained together until Monteith passed away in July 2013.

