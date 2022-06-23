Where to buy Teyana Taylor's JuJuBeez clothing line? Price, release date, and more explored

Teyana Me Shay Jacqueli Shumpert, aka Teyana Taylor, is teaming up with her six-year-old daughter Junie and the next generation brand incubator Thmbl for a new clothing line called the JuJuBeez.

Marking her newest venture in the fashion world, dancer, singer, and model Teyana Taylor revealed her mother-daughter apparel line on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The line offers both children and adult activewear styles so parents can easily "twin" with their children. The collection can be purchased via the official e-commerce site of Thmbl. The pre-orders began on June 21, 2022.

More about the newly released Teyana Taylor x Junie JuJuBeez apparel line

Newly released Teyana Taylor x Junie JuJuBeez apparel line (Image via @teyanasbiggestfan / Instagram)

Teyana Taylor has been involved in the fashion world for years now. She has lent her creative vision to streetwear brands like Pretty Little Things and GDCS, and even partnered with sportswear giant Reebok. Finally utilizing her impeccable fashion sense for her own venture, Teyana Taylor is on her way to glory. In an exclusive interview with Women's Wear Daily platform to talk about her newly released fashion line, she said:

"I’ve always wanted to create a world for Junie that shows there are no limits, fear isn’t real and you can do whatever you dream to do. This is one of many steps in an effort to change the narrative that is placed on women while growing up and being told what they can and cannot do. I want to change that narrative and I will — anything is possible.”

The model and dancer revealed that her fashion line, dubbed as JuJuBeez, is offering matching adult and children's clothing in athletic and performance wear styles with a few loungewear pieces. She further stated that she worked together with fashion brand incubator Thmbl to release her collection.

When talking about her inspiration behind the different styles and how her daughter Junie was involved in the process, Teayana Taylor said:

“I love the collision of masculine and feminine styles within my own wardrobe and wanted to represent that within this mama-and-mini collection. For Junie and I, it was all about effortless style — easy pieces that we could incorporate within our day-to-day. We play with a lot of neutrals that very much fit into my aesthetic, alongside bold graphic prints."

JuJuBeez offers everyday pieces that are wardrobe essentials like hoodies, jackets, shorts, leggings, hats, and more. The entire collection is available in neutral colors and graphic prints.

"Our first collection features active and loungewear styles that will have you acing the drop-off outfit of the day and your mini setting the hallway trends.”

The color palette includes cool hues like brown, beige, gray and sky blue. The collection also features colorful graphic prints and ombre colorways. There are 41 pieces altogether with prices ranging from $20 to $129. We have listed some of our favorites below:

Kids anorak, which retails for $69. Adults marsh coat, which retails for $129. Kids varsity jacket, which retails for $98. Kids graphic shorts, which retails for $34. Adults cropped hoodie, which retails for $89. Kids zip front shirt, which retails for $49. Adults rashguard, which retails for $69. Kids biker shorts, which retails for $39. Adults zip-front shirts, which retails for $69. Kids bucket hats, which retails for $20.

There are different styles in both adult and kids sizes. Anoraks, marshal jackets, varsity jackets, zip-up shirts, bucket hats, biker shorts, leggings, cropped tops, hoodies, and more are included in the collection, and all of them feature the JuJuBeez logo, an ombre colorway or a stripe motif.

Teyana Taylor's JuJuBeez will keep on extending its line. You can purchase the released pieces online on the official e-commerce site of Thmbl, starting Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

