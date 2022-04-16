Taylor Bennett X Champion Athleticwear: Where to buy, price, and more about the collab

Music artist Taylor Bennett has teamed up with Champion Athelticwear for the debut of his "Be Yourself, Be A Champion" lookbook campaign and capsule collection.

The artist announced the partnership via his Instagram handle on March 24, 2022, while giving a teaser of the upcoming album's artwork. Taylor Bennett later announced that the "Be Yourself, Be A Champion" collection will drop online on shop.taylorbennett.com on April 7, 2022.

The singer announced his plans to release his new single Fall Short, as well as an Atlanta Tour, in addition to his collaboration with Champion.

More about the Taylor Bennett x Champion "Be Yourself, Be A Champion" collection

"Be Yourself, Be A Champion collection" (Image via @taylorbennet/Instagram)

Taylor Bennett x Champion's "Be Yourself, Be A Champion" capsule will make a debut while the tour is in motion. The collection is gender-neutral with an all-inclusive approach. It will include a range of hoodies, tees, crewnecks, sweatshirts, and shorts in a 6-piece capsule.

In a press release, Taylor Bennett commented upon the upcoming athleticwear collection. He said:

“I’m so excited to partner with Champion, some of my earliest memories are accompanied by Champion clothing. This partnership is the beginning of great clothing, great music, and a great tour!"

The six-piece collection includes,

Be Yourself X Champion: Chenille Crewnecks: The crew neck comes in two different colorways including Navy and Heather Gray in a size range of S to XL. The crewnecks can be purchased for $60. Be Yourself X Champion: Full Color T-Shirt comes in a white colorway with a motif of a colorful handful of balloons design. The balloon motif's is an evocative of Bennett's 2018 Be Yourself EP album cover. The T-shirt can be availed for $30 in a size range of S to XL. Be Yourself X Champion: Mesh Shorts comes in two colorways including red and blue. The Mesh shorts can be purchased for $35 in sizes S to XL. Be Yourself X Champion: Premium Chenille Hoodie comes in a white colorway with a colorful logo "Be Yourself" across chest in block letters. The hoodie can be purchased for $80 in aformentioned size range. Be Yourself X Champion: Black and White Tee Shirt has a similar ballloon motif on the chest. It can be availed in a size range of S to XL for $30. Lastly, Be Yourself X Champion: Hoodie can be availed in a dark gray colorway with balloon motifs.

The eponymous website further gives us Bennett's inspiration behind the collection. It reads:

"I think there’s a lot of people — in the music community, especially in hip-hop — that don’t feel okay with being themselves, that feel like being different is to be wrong. I’ve never shared that belief."

The tour is expected to hit cities like Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, and more on several college campuses.The shows at each college campus will be exclusively for students who are already enrolled on campus, while other students can RSVP through their tickets. It is expected to make stops in major cities like Los Angeles, New York, and Washington D.C., with more locations to be announced.

Taylor Bennett's initiative and capsule also included a special appearance by his Grammy-winning brother, Chance the Rapper. Taylor Bennett x Champion Athleticwear's "Be Yourself, Be A Champion" collection can be availed on his eponymous website starting April 7, 2022.

