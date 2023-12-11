How old was Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell? Tributes pour in as Mama June's daughter passes away from cancer

Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell, the oldest daughter of reality TV star Mama June, a.k.a. June Edith Stroud, passed away on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The unfortunate news was confirmed by June in an Instagram post shared on Sunday, explaining that Anna passed away peacefully in her (June's) home.

"She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today," she added.

Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell appeared alongside her mother and sister Alana Thompson (Honey Boo Boo) on TLC's reality show, Toddlers & Tiaras.

Cardwell was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma back in January and had been undergoing treatment since. She was 29 years old. As per People, Doctors discovered cancer in her lung, liver, and kidney after she complained of abdominal pain.

She began her chemotherapy in March and last updated her followers about her treatment back in May, stating that she was in the middle of her third round of chemo. Around the time, Mama June told People that she and her husband Justin Stroud were in the process of moving from Alabama to Georgia to be by Cardwell's side.

"Most of us watched Anna grow": Internet reacts to the news of Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's passing

As news of Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell spread, internet users were quick to offer their condolences to the grieving family. Many expressed their loss and shared their experiences with cancer. Here are some comments seen under @mamajune's post on IG:

Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell and Mama June had a strained relationship

Mama June was just a teenager when she gave birth to Anna. As a result, Anna was raised by her maternal grandmother Sandra. When she was living with June, June's then-boyfriend Mark McDaniel s*xually abused her.

While he was convicted of his crimes, June had defended McDaniel and allegedly even dated him in 2014, which led to the two having troubled relations. They were allegedly on a path to mending their relationship.

Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell is survived by her siblings and two daughters, Kaitlyn Elizabeth and Kylee Madison.