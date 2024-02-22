How old is Chris Moyles? Radio host's post wishing himself "happy birthday" goes viral

English radio and television presenter Chris Moyles celebrated his 50th birthday on February 22, 2024. The Chris Moyles Show host on Radio X was born in Leeds, England, in 1974. As he turned 50, the radio presenter posted a tweet, wishing himself on his birthday:

"It’s my birthday today. #happybirthdaychrismoyles"

The tweet went viral on X, amassing over 125K views and 1.7K likes at the time of writing this article.

Chris Moyles began his broadcasting career at Wakefield's Broadcast to Hospitals Service radio station while he was still in school. His popularity increased over the years, which helped him anchor a show on BBC Radio 1 in 1997, where he became the radio station's longest-serving breakfast presenter in 2009.

Chris Moyles' birthday tweet goes viral on X, prompting several heartfelt birthday wishes

As the radio presenter turned 50, he tweeted a birthday wish to himself. The hashtag "#happybirthdaychrismoyles" is currently trending on X.

Expand Tweet

The comments under the tweet were flooded with wishes from fans, followers, friends, and colleagues, wishing him a happy birthday as the radio host jetted to Amsterdam to celebrate his special day.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A rundown of Chris Moyles' career in radio

According to the Mirror, Moyles is most famous for hosting The Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 1 from 2004 to 2012. However, he famously quit on air after catching wind of rumors that the broadcasting giant was reportedly looking to replace him due to external pressure to cater to a younger audience.

In July 2012, he announced his exit from his eight-year show on air, saying:

"I wanted to tell you myself. I didn't want you to see it in the newspapers or on Twitter. A couple more months of us. Then it's someone else's turn. Thank you for listening."

BBC replaced him with Nick Grimshaw in the morning slot. Moyles departed from BBC Radio 1 in 2012, despite having signed a contract that guaranteed him a slot till at least 2014. BBC's handling of his departure was a point of contention for the radio host.

Speaking on Ross Kemp's podcast, The Kempcast, in August 2020, he claimed to be "miffed" at how they handled the situation, saying:

"I thought they handled it really badly. Then when [Grimshaw's] show failed and the listening figures fell, I was like, 'Not that f-ing easy, is it boys?' Not aimed at Nick but at Radio 1 in general. The show lost a million-and-a-half almost overnight. They didn't get them back!"

Following his exit from Radio 1, Moyles announced his return to radio on 7 September 2015, with his very own Chris Moyles Show on Radio X. The show returned him to his former breakfast slot, from 6.30 am to 10 am on weekdays and a pre-recorded show from 8 am to 11 am on Saturdays.

Moyles is currently in Amsterdam to celebrate his 50th birthday. The radio show's episodes for next week will be broadcast from a cafe in the Netherlands, as mentioned on his show's Facebook page.

Moyles has also authored two books, an autobiography titled The Gospel according to Chris Moyles: The Story of One Man and His Mouth in October 2006, and a follow-up book titled Chris Moyles: The Difficult Second Book in October 2007.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE