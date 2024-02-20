Who could potentially replace Roman Kemp on Capital FM? The breakfast show host confirms departure amid battling debilitating health issue

British radio host Roman Kemp bid adieu to his early morning Capital Breakfast show on Capital FM, announcing on-air that the following six weeks would be his last on the radio show. The breakfast show host revealed on February 19, that his debilitating health condition coupled with his early morning wake-up calls were the key factors for him to quit the show.

Roman Kemp, aged 31, was diagnosed with sleep apnea, a condition that causes a person's breathing to stop and start while sleeping. After battling this condition for a long time, the host decided to step away from the radio after beginning his career on Capital FM eight years ago in 2014.

He is rumored to be replaced by Jordon North, a former BBC Radio 1 presenter who quit mere days before Kemp announced his resignation. However, this has not been officially confirmed by either hosts or Capital FM.

Roman Kemp to leave Capital FM due to his sleep apnea diagnosis

On Monday morning, an emotional Roman Kemp revealed on-air that he would be quitting the Capital Breakfast. He admitted that the decision wasn't one "that just happened overnight and it's not one that I've found easy at all."

According to the Mirror, Roman Kemp, son of English musician Martin Kemp, said that he was looking forward to "some lie-ins" after almost a decade of early wake-up calls. He added that it was "a privilege and an honor to wake up millions of people every day."

"It's been the funniest, the saddest, the most outright wild time that I've had being a part of Capital and the Global family and when you set out to do a job of this magnitude, you never think that one day there will be a moment where you have to say goodbye. You don't think that that time will come," he continued.

Expand Tweet

In 2022, he opened up about wanting to step away from the limelight due to his health condition. Speaking to MailOnline about his sleep apnea, Roman Kemp explained how he had to wear an "oxygen mask" to sleep at night.

"My tiredness levels were debilitating, and they said to me it was because of my job and I said this is different. I was talking with people where I thought I was verging on narcolepsy because I was mid-conversation and would be snoring and not realising, it was very strange," he added.

Former BBC Radio 1 host Jordan North rumored to replace Roman Kemp

Jordan North, who quit BBC Radio 1 on February 16, is rumored to take over Roman Kemp's morning slot on Capital FM. As per The Sun, it was revealed on January 16 that North signed a "big money deal" to join the Capital FM Breakfast team after his exit from the BBC. However, Capital FM has not officially named Kemp's successor yet.

Expand Tweet

As per The Standard, 102-year-old ex-DJ Margaret Leigh-Morgan also spoke about coming out of retirement to "give Roman a good run for his money." The great-grandmother of five became a radio presenter at the age of 92, taking over the Nonsense At Noon slot on Angel Radio for five years before retiring in 2017.

“I really enjoyed reminiscing with Tony as it brought back lovely memories of times filled with laughter and happiness at Angel Radio – I also thought I’d give Roman a good run for his money,” she said.

Kemp acknowledged this gesture on social media, tweeting, "Yes Margaret!! Anyone got a contact?"

Expand Tweet

Roman Kemp's last Capital Breakfast show on Capital FM is slated to be aired on March 28, 2024.