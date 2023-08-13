How many children does Helen Skelton have? All about her family as she quits BBC Radio 5 Live to spend time with kids

Helen Skelton recently announced her decision to quit BBC Radio 5 Live so that she can be with her kids. She revealed the news on Sunday when she was on air and got emotional while doing so. Skelton is a mother of three children, whom she shares with her former husband Richie Myler.

During her appearance on the morning slot on August 13, 2023, Skelton said that she is a mother and it is hard to adjust her schedule and make time for her job and kids. She said that she was leaving and got emotional as she told her co-host, Lloyd Griffith:

"There is an eight year old with a sideline who needs me. I've loved every minute of the past year … thank you to all the team and thank you to all of you. Its hard to know what to say without getting emotional!"

Before her exit from BBC Radio 5 Live, she was criticized by the BBC heads for tagging different clothing, jewelry, and cake brands in her Instagram posts. This went against the rules of the company, which does not allow advertising or product placement on television, radio shows, and websites. Skelton later removed the tags.

Helen Skelton has three children with Richie Myler

Helen Skelton and Richie Myler first met in 2011 through mutual friends. Myler proposed to Skelton in 2012 and they tied the knot in 2013 at the St. Michael's Church in Kirkby Thore. The duo chose to have their wedding ceremony in a big house so that both their families could be accommodated.

Helen and Richie soon welcomed their first child Ernie in June 2015.

Skelton was in France in April 2017 with Ernie when she welcomed her second child, Louis into the world. Her husband was in England at the time and she gave birth to her child on the kitchen floor surrounded by firemen.

Speaking about Louis' reaction to her experience on Lorraine, Helen Skelton said:

"I can't tell if he was sort of proud or embarrassed. He says, 'I was born in the kitchen?' and I'm like 'Yeah,' and lots of my friends think it's so lovely, a home birth."

The couple's third child Elsie was then born in December 2021. A few months later in April 2022, Helen announced via her Instagram story that she and Richie had separated.

"Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children," she wrote.

Helen Skelton and her children moved to her parent's farm in Cumbria from Leeds after the couple parted ways.

In April 2023, Myler welcomed a child with Stephanie Thirkill, his new girlfriend. The news was confirmed by the rugby player's coach Rohan Smith, who mentioned that he had taken some time off as he was in the hospital for the "birth of his new little baby," as per the Sun.