How old is Chrisean Jr.? Chrisean Rock gets arrested after arriving with baby at Blueface court hearing

Chrisean Rock was arrested on June 10, 2024, from the San Fernando Valley courthouse where she was present to attend her baby’s father, Blueface’s hearing. As per TMZ, Chrisean Rock’s already had a warrant out for her arrest in Oklahoma for an incident that took place in 2022.

The publication reported that the arrest warrant stems from a drug charge as two years back, Chrisean was caught with marijuana with an intent to distribute. At the time, she was arrested in Blueface’s stolen G-Wagon as they were driving from California to Baltimore.

While she seemingly forgot about the arrest warrant against her, five Los Angeles Police Department officers were already present at the court waiting for Rock on June 10. At the time of arrest, she was searched by two female officers.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, Rock was arrested with her baby, Chrisean Jr., who is currently nine months old. The internet personality gave birth to her first and Blueface’s third child on September 3, 2023. As soon as the news went viral on social media, several images of Chrisean Rock in handcuffs with police officers started floating on the internet.

Chrisean Rock also has another charge against her of possessing a deadly weapon

Chrisean Rock and Blueface have been in the spotlight for their tumultuous relationship. However, this time, Rock found herself in deep waters after she was arrested with her nine-month-old child from outside the court where she came to attend Blueface’s hearing.

However, this was not the first time that Rock has been charged for an offense, as in May 2020 she was caught for the first time with marijuana and paraphernalia in Maryland. Furthermore, she has had many other charges against her, including two misdemeanor offenses, assault with a deadly weapon, and battery.

As per BET, Rock was charged with the case on January 23, 2024, after she allegedly assaulted a backup singer, James Wright, at a Tamar Braxton Concert.

Expand Tweet

As per Complex, the arrest warrant issued against her on June 10, 2024, also has a charge of possessing a deadly weapon. However, it is not confirmed if the charges are from a previous instance.

Meanwhile, Chrisean Rock’s baby’s father, who is her former partner, is also spending his time in prison, as he, along with two other men, was arrested for allegedly carrying out a brutal attack in a Los Angeles nightclub in November 2021.

However, he was released from prison on an agreement of not violating his probation. Almost more than two years later, he was again arrested on January 12, 2024, for allegedly violating his probation, and was sentenced to be in jail till July 2, 2024.

Expand Tweet

As for Rock, she addressed her arrest warrant in an Instagram live session in March 2024, where she stated that she is not turning herself in as she has a lot of things to do, including raising her son.

As of now, there has been no news of bail, however, a few publications like Complex have reported that Chrisean is being held without bail.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback