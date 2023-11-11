How old was David Renne? Tributes pour in as Moschino and Gucci designer passes away 

Italian fashion designer, David Renne tragically passed away on Friday, November 10, 2023 in Milan. While the cause of his death is unknown at the moment, Moschino announced that the designer passed away due to a “sudden illness.” Mourning the loss, chairman of Aeffe, the parent company of Moschino, said:

"There are no words to describe the pain we are experiencing at this dramatic time. Even though he was only with us for a very short time, David was able to immediately make himself loved and respected. Today we are left with the responsibility of carrying on what his imagination and creativity had only envisioned.”

The chairman, Massimo Ferretti, also claimed that they were working on an “ambitious project” together. Furthermore, he had his first show with Moschino in February during Milan Fashion Week, as he had joined the brand just 9 days prior to his death. David Renne was a part of the popular brand, Gucci for 20 long years.

Born in 1977, David Renne was 46 years old at the time of his death. Born in Follonica, Tuscany, the Italian designer studied at the University of Florence and Polimoda fashion school. Prior to working with Gucci, he was working with popular Italian fashion designer, Alessandro Dell'Acqua.

Social media users mourn the passing away of David Renne, the fashion designer who joined Moschino recently: Tributes explored

As the news spread on social media about David Renne’s tragic death, social media users were left devastated as David had just recently posted about his new assignment with Moschino.

As the news came in about his sudden death, social media users began pouring in their heartfelt tributes below his recent post on Instagram.

Social media users mourn the loss of Renne. (Image via Instagram/ @davidrenne)

Social media users mourn the loss of Renne. (Image via Instagram/ @davidrenne)

The family of the deceased designer has not spoken up about the loss yet. Friends and colleagues have stated that the family is devastated by the sudden death. The funeral and memorial services details have not yet been disclosed by the family.