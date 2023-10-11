How old was Dorothy Hoffner? Chicagoan dies days after setting unofficial world record in skydiving

Dorothy Hoffner, who unofficially set a world record of being the oldest person ever to tandem skydive, was found dead on Monday, October 9, 2023, at the Brookdale Lake View senior living community. Her death was confirmed by close friend Joe Conant, who added that she passed away "peacefully in her sleep."

The 104-year-old made headlines after she made her tandem jump from 13,500 feet (4,100 meters) on October 1, at the Skydive Chicago Airport in Ottawa, Illinois. "Age is only a number, ya know," the centennial told news crews after her jump.

As news of Hoffner's passing spread, Skydive Chicago and the United States Parachute Association released a joint statement celebrating and honoring the achievement:

"Skydiving is an activity that many of us safely tuck away in our bucket lists. But Dorothy reminds us that it’s never too late to take the thrill of a lifetime."

Dorothy Hoffner went skydiving for the first time 5 years ago when she was 100

Joe Conant, who is a nurse, met the centenarian a few years ago at the senior living, where he was caring for another resident. He described Dorothy Hoffner as someone having amazing energy and a sharp mind. He added that they both developed a strong bond and she called him (and people his age) her grandson, despite him being 62 years of age.

"She was a dear friend who was an inspiration," stated Conant.

Conant explained that Hoffner did not take the plunge to break the record and added that she thoroughly enjoyed her first jump 5 years ago and wanted to do it again.

Born and raised in Chicago, Hoffner worked as a telephone operator with Illinois Bell Telephone Co. - which later became AT&T - for over four decades. Conant stated that she never married and did not have any immediate family members.

Photographs and videos from her jump showed Dorothy Hoffner grinning ear to ear throughout her freefall. According to a report by the New York Post, she was "calm and confident" when the door of the plane opened and she even took the lead and jumped out of the aircraft.

After she landed with her instructor, she was met with praises and congratulatory messages. She then remarked:

"The whole thing was delightful, wonderful, couldn't have been better."

According to the Chicago Tribunal, the 104-year-old used the stunt to prank her family. They knew nothing about the parachute jump and when they visited her on October 2, she presented them with a copy of the day's newspapers with news of her skydiving on its first page.

Dorothy Hoffner's close friend Joe Conant stated that he was working with the Guinness World Records team to ensure she gets certified as the world's oldest skydiver posthumously. The previous record was set by 103-year-old Linnéa Ingegärd Larsson of Sweden, back in May 2022.

Conant added that there was no connection between her death and her jump.

Hoffner would have celebrated her 105th birthday in December. Her memorial service is set to be held in nearly November.