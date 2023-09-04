How old was Dr. Max Gomez? Tributes pour in as award-winning CBS medical reporter passes away

Medical correspondent for CBS New York, Dr. Max Gomez, recently passed away on September 2, 2023, at the age of 72. CBS News stated that he was suffering from an illness for a long time which led to his demise.

The news station also expressed their grief in a statement which read:

“Dr. Gomez was deeply loved and respected in our newsroom, by medical professionals he worked with, patients who shared their stories with him and our viewers. He was our in-house consultant for whatever ailed us, eager to help, genuinely concerned and never thought twice about going the extra mile.”

Director of Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation Alan T. Brown also paid tribute to Gomez on Facebook. The post read in part:

“He was the guest of honor in the past at our golf tournament. He was always there to help and report about the spinal cord injured community and advances that were going on.”

Dr. Max Gomez gained recognition over the years for his work in different television stations

Born on July 7, 1951, Dr. Max Gomez was known for his flawless work as a reporter. He enrolled at Princeton University and finished his graduation before acquiring his Ph.D. from the Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

Max was a resident of New York City at the time of death. He started his career at the KYW-TV where he served as the health and science editor. He then joined WNEW-TV as the health and science reporter/editor.

Gomez joined as a medical reporter/health editor at WBCS-TV in 1994 and served in the position until 1997. He was also employed at WNBC-TV as a medical reporter and health editor.

American Heart Association and Princeton Alumni Weekly are a few organizations where he served as a board member. Max was also on the board of advisers for the Hope and Heroes Children’s Cancer Fund.

Dr. Max Gomez was the author of two books - The Prostate Health Program: A Guide to Preventing and Controlling Prostate Cancer and The Healing Cell: How the Greatest Revolution in Medical History is Changing Your Life.

Netizens pay tribute to Dr. Max Gomez on Twitter

Dr. Max Gomez gained recognition over the years for his work on various television stations. Sports director at CBS and WCBS Otis Livingston wrote on Facebook that Max was there with him when he had a health scare four years ago. He further stated:

“He also always insisted on having fun and enjoying yourself. Even in what turned out to be our final conversation. The world is a little less classy and funny today. I miss you already, Doc!”

Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about Max’s demise:

Max’s survivors include his children Max Gomez IV and Katie Gomez. Further details about his personal life are yet to be revealed.