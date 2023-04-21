How old is DThang Gz? Rapper sentenced to 3-5 years after facing murder, animal cruelty charges, and more

Rapper and one of the founders of Bronx Drill music scene, Daniel Collins aka DThang Gz has been sentenced to three to five years in prison on Thursday, April 21, 2023.

Trigger Warning: This article contains written and graphic references to several violent crimes. Reader discretion is advised.

The 20-year-old rapper and several others were issued with a 65-count indictment last May for several shootings around the River Park Towers (RPT) Complex in the Highbridge neighborhood of Bronx, New York, by RPT gang members.

According to the New York Daily News, RPT is a subset of the street gang Bloods and is linked to the Young Gunners (YG).

According to ABC7, Bronx DA Darcel Clark and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell have charged DThang and 21 others with conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, attempted assault, and possession of a weapon, among others.

The case follows the RICO law (Racketeer Influenced & Corrupt Organizations) overlooking any acts performed as part of a criminal organization.

DThang Gz and several others were already incarcerated prior to the arraignment by Bronx DA and NYPD

In addition to DThang Gz, those named in the indictment include rappers Tdot, Bando, and Lotti.

The charges comprise six shootings, including one that occurred in a building vestibule in August 2020 where a rival gang member was injured. Seven of the 34 were charged for the same. The DA remarked:

"They allegedly fired wildly on the streets without regard for the lives of anyone else. They allegedly possessed a gun used in shootings that they posed with on social media and rapped about the violence."

Another indictment is for an incident that took place on Rikers Island in April 2021 where RPT members and their allies committed a gang assault on a member of the Crips, a rival street gang.

Another significant arraignment was that of animal cruelty after several members live-streamed themselves on Facebook, beating a pigeon to death with a cane. They compared it to a Crip that wandered into the wrong territory.

While outlining her long list, Clark asked the rappers to use their music to discourage shootings and better the community and added:

"I am asking to have a summit with aspiring rappers and the rap stars who come from the Bronx, record companies, radio stations, and social media so we can find solutions to prevent further violence."

Her remark comes after the rappers would brag about gun possession, shootings, and other violent acts in their songs.

As of December 2022, the 20-year-old's charges as part of the indictment by the Bronx DA included two counts each of weapon possession and controlled substances, one count of conspiracy, and one court order. However, after the rapper pleaded guilty, most of the charges were dropped except for one count each of weapon possession and conspiracy, and a fine for a missed court date.

DThang has been under arrest in a separate incident since December 7, 2021. This will count towards his latest sentence.

