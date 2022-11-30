Why did B.G. go to jail? Fans rejoice as rapper is reportedly released from prison

Rapper B.G., who is currently in prison, is expected to return home before his original release date, which is April 17, 2024. Rapper and record executive Birdman disclosed the same on social media.

Birdman requested B.G.’s release in July this year, stating that his release would have a positive impact. He also described how the Rapper could assist others with his experience over all these years.

🅱️urnie 💥 @BurnieBeretta B.G. Coming home best thing in a while for the rap game man B.G. Coming home best thing in a while for the rap game man

SLIME @EdwardJ95174387 B.G coming home early is all God doing. Favorite Hot Boy B.G coming home early is all God doing. Favorite Hot Boy

The validity of Birdman’s claims is yet to be confirmed since he claimed something similar in 2020, which later proved to be false.

B.G. was arrested on charges of gun possession and witness tampering

Also known as Christopher Noel Dorsey, the Rapper was stopped by cops in New Orleans in 2009 while he was reportedly traveling in his car from his girlfriend’s residence in Uptown New Orleans.

Following a search of his vehicle, cops discovered three guns, two of which were stolen weapons. He was accused of illegally carrying weapons and sent to the Orleans Parish Jail. The following year, he was presented at the court, where he denied the accusations. Dorsey was sentenced to 14 years in July 2012.

B.G. was arrested back in 2009 after cops found weapons in his car (Image via Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Christopher filed his first motion in February, outlining health issues that could easily make him susceptible to covid-19. However, his plea was denied. In September this year, U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan rejected the rapper’s petition entitled “The Court Misconstrued Defendant’s Motion.”

The same judge also denied a June filing asking for his release, stating:

“He has not presented compelling and extraordinary reasons for his compassionate release and should therefore stay in federal prison until the end of his sentence in 2024.”

Susie also said that Dorsey’s behavior did not change despite being in prison and that he broke many rules.

B.G. gained recognition as a member of Hot Boys

The 42-year-old had to face many issues during his childhood following his father’s death. He became addicted to heroin at the age of 15 and was linked to drug dealers at the time.

B.G. gained recognition for his album, Chopper City, which was released in 1996. He continued to release more albums and received his biggest break after joining Cash Money Records.

He is famous for albums like Checkmate, Life After Cash Money, The Heart of tha Streetz, Vol. 1, The Heart of tha Streetz, Vol. 2, and more. He collaborated with Lil Boosie on a mixtape, 22504, released in 2010.

His record label, Chopper City Records, was launched in 2001. The Louisiana rapper is a member of the hip-hop group Hot Boys, which includes Lil Wayne, Juvenile, and Turk.

Poll : 0 votes