How old is Ellerie Marie? All about Ricegum's girlfriend amid tragic loss of unborn baby girl

RiceGum took to YouTube to upload a video titled Baby Girl. The video showed him and his girlfriend, Ellerie Marie, as they went through the entire pregnancy face together. It started when she found out about the pregnancy up until the time she was 34 weeks in. At the end of the Baby Girl video, he announced that at 35 weeks, they had lost their unborn girl child.

22-year-old Ellerie Marie is a social media star known for her TikTok accounts where she posts dance and vlog style videos. She has over 655,000 followers on the short-video social media platform.

Ellerie Marie and RiceGum have been romantically linked since 2020

Ellerie Marie not only has a fanbase on TikTok but also on Instagram. She posts photos of herself modeling and shares fashion trends on the social media platform. She currently has over 528,000 followers on Instagram.

Born on January 8, 2002, the TikTok star was raised in San Diego and studied at the University of California, Irvine. Ellerie's mother is named Irin Maries, but details about her father are unknown.

The first TikTok posted by Ellerie Marie received over four million views. Since then, her career has skyrocketed, and the influencer has an alleged net worth between $100k and $200k. She has been romantically involved with RiceGum since 2020. With over 10 million subscribers to his channel, RiceGum is best known for live-streaming his Call of Duty games.

RiceGum shared the sad journey of losing his unborn child in his recent Youtube video

Their recent loss of a baby girl was made with a YouTube video posted on RiceGum's account after two years of no posts on his end. The video followed Ellerie Marie and YouTuber RiceGum through their key pregnancy moments - the time they found out about their little baby, their ultrasound together, the baby shower, and the couple building a cot together. However, just about three minutes into the video, RiceGum stated that their 35-weeks-old child had no heartbeat.

In a note, he wrote:

"At 35 weeks pregnant, our world crashed down on us when we were told our baby no longer had a heartbeat. Every genetic test, blood test came back perfect, and the reason for this tragedy will forever be unknown. Ellerie had to be induced for labor for 48 hours."

He continued:

"She gave birth to the most perfect angel. the cutest baby girl with soft, chubby cheeks and a tiny button nose. She looked perfect, just like she was sleeping. Only a few more weeks and she would’ve been here with us."

He talked about how Ellerie Marie's family and his own were grieving the loss of their unborn girl.

Bryan Quang Le, aka RiceGum, is an American YouTuber, rapper and social media influencer. He gained rapid popularity in 2015 for his videos where he reacted to other YouTubers' content. He later became known for his controversial and often offensive content. He also makes diss rap tracks in response to YouTubers who diss him.

Despite his controversial statements and debatable videos, many sent their condolences to Ellerie Marie and RiceGum for losing their baby girl.

