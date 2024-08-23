How old was Joe Mack Roy aka Pop Watch? Tributes pour in as TikTok star dies from health complications

Popular TikTok account Pop Watch’s Joe Mack Roy has passed away on Wednesday night, aged 90. The unfortunate news was confirmed by his grandson, Jason Roy. Followers have since taken to the internet to share their condolences with the Roy family.

On August 22, 2024, Jason Roy shared with Pop Watch’s fans that his grandfather passed away the previous night with his family by his side. While sharing a black-and-white image of the beloved internet figure, Jason wrote in the caption:

“I am so grateful to have gotten to spend 40 years of my life with him and can only hope to live to be as old and wise as he was. I just think to myself, how lucky am I to have had someone that was so hard to say “goodbye” to? Thank y’all so much for all your prayers. They have been felt and are appreciated more than you will ever know.”

Jason Roy had been updating the followers of the internet’s favorite grandpa on his Instagram page. He revealed on July 27 that Pop Watch was suffering from throat issues and had been admitted to the hospital. However, the exact cause of death was not revealed online at the time of writing this article.

Pop was 90 years old at the time of his passing.

Fans have since taken to the internet to share tributary and condolence messages with Joe Mack Roy’s family. A few comments online read:

In the past few weeks, Jason had taken to Instagram to share updates about Pop Watch’s health. Yesterday, Jason told followers that ‘Pop’ was transferred into hospice care in Tyler, Texas, after his cognitive functions were affected. Some other loving messages read:

Pop Watch’s TikTok account had amassed over 1.5 million followers. Netizens adored watching the Roy family go on hilarious adventures together.

Saddened by his passing, some more fans took to social media and commented as follows:

Pop Watch’s family shared an exclusive statement with news channel following his passing

Pop’s granddaughter, Reagan Roy, shared an official statement with east Texas CBS affiliate KYTX. While celebrating her grandfather’s legacy and his relationship with his wife, Mary, Reagan said:

“Pop met his wife, Mary — also known as 'Nan,' while stationed in Puerto Rico with the U.S. Air Force in 1955. Their feelings for each other were instant. Three days after they met, Pop was scheduled to return to Texas. The new couple decided to marry and settle in Longview as husband and wife, and the rest is history.”

Reagan also revealed that the couple would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in March 2025. She ended her statement by thanking his followers for their unconditional love and support.

Details about his funeral and other services are yet to be made public.

The tragic news comes after the death of TikTok’s beloved “Dancing Engineer,” who passed away at the age of 34 after contracting dengue fever.

