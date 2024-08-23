"IS SHE TALKING ABOUT ME?" — Trump unleashes tirade of posts on Truth Social as he reacts live to Kamala Harris' DNC speech

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump wrote a series of posts on Truth Social reacting live to Vice President Kamala Harris's speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on August 23 in Chicago.

Ahead of Harris's speech, the former President declared he would be doing a "live play-by-play" of it. He added:

“I will be doing a LIVE PLAY BY PLAY on TRUTH Social of Comrade Kamala Harris’ Speech tonight at the Democrat National Convention in Chicago. We will start at 10 P.M., Eastern, and be covering and commenting on some of the earlier Speeches made, prior to hers. She became the Nominee without receiving one Vote, stealing the Nomination from Crooked Joe Biden who earned it by getting 14 Million Votes.”

Trump posted around 37 posts on Truth Social as Harris continued her speech, addressing multiple issues including her thoughts on immigration, border security, and the former President's relationship with the Supreme Court. The Republican nominee answered all of her points through his social media platform.

In his first post after Kamala Harris began speaking, the MAGA leader wrote:

"WATCH KAMALA TRY TO GASLIGHT AMERICA..."

Further, he addressed the Vice President as "Comrade Kamala Harris" and lashed out at her when she mentioned him in her speech. The Republican wrote:

"IS SHE TALKING ABOUT ME?"

Expand Tweet

The former President called Harris's running mate Tim Walz an "assistant and not a coach" and accused Harris of destroying San Francisco when she worked as the District Attorney.

Meanwhile, Harris took multiple digs at Trump during her DNC speech, including calling him an "unserious man".

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are set to face each other in their first presidential debate on September 10 in Philadelphia. The debate will be hosted by ABC News.

Donald Trump unleashes a series of posts while Kamala Harris delivers her DNC speech

Democratic National Convention (DNC) 2024 - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Shortly before Kamala Harris began her speech at the DNC, Trump took to Truth Social to declare that he would be exposing the Vice President's "radicalism". The MAGA leader revealed that he would address many issues in his upcoming posts which he'll share while Harris delivers her address.

Trump also claimed that Joe Biden was shafted and Harris stole the presidential nomination from him.

“I am no fan of Biden, who was the Worst President in the History of the United States and, likewise, she [Harris] is considered to be the Worst Vice President (and Border “Czar”) in the History of the United States, but Biden got “shafted." he wrote.

The Republican nominee continued:

"We will expose all of her Radicalism, the horrible job she did at the Border, Crime, and Foreign Relations, and her Weaponization against her Political Opponent, using corrupt Prosecutors and Courts in New York, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta. I hope everybody will be following along on TRUTH, tonight!”

As Harris began her speech, Trump accused her of using "too many thank yous" and trying to "gaslight America." Meanwhile, Harris also took jabs at the MAGA leader, particularly blaming him for the failure of a bipartisan bill earlier in 2024.

Harris believed the bill to be the "strongest border bill in decades" and accused Donald Trump of playing foul with national security. While the Vice President accused him, the Republican responded on Truth Social, questioning Harris's actions. He wrote:

"Why didn't she do something about the things of which she complains? She said, 'Chart a new way forward,' but she's had three and a half years, and has done nothing but HARM!"

Trump further accused Harris of bringing violent rioters in Minnesota out of jail, claiming that the Vice President stands for "incompetence and weakness". He referred to Harris as a "radical marxist" and added:

"She just called to give all Illegals CITIZENSHIP, SAY GOODBYE TO THE U.S.A.! SHE IS A RADICAL MARXIST!"

Expand Tweet

Trump also commented on Harris's stance on the rule of law, and accused her of bringing in millions of unregistered immigrants into the United States, referring to them as "criminals".

Another significant issue Kamala Harris raised in her speech pertained to the overturning of the Roe vs Wade issue. The decision stopped federal protection on abortion in 2022.

The Vice President claimed that the MAGA leader had a key role in overturning the decision as he appointed three conservative judges to the Supreme Court which directly impacted it.

Donald Trump immediately responded to her accusations via Truth Social, claiming that both Republicans and Democrats wanted Roe vs Wade "terminated. He also mentioned that much of what Harris claimed were lies about him as he never limited access to birth control or IVF.

"I do not limit access to birth control or I.V.F. - THAT IS A LIE, these are all false stories that she’s making up, that I’ve never even heard of. It’s just words coming out of her mouth," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

The Republican nominee further noted that he trusts women and will keep them safe in the United States while Harris will not as she's allowing the invasion of the country through the borders. He accused Harris of taking away jobs and destroying lives of women, African Americans, and Hispanics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback