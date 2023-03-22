How old was Jordan Idahosa? Officials identify college student killed in Miami Beach spring break shooting

On Friday, March 17, 21-year-old Jordan Idahosa was attacked in one of two fatal shootings that rocked Miami Beach over the weekend. A student at South Georgia State College in Valdosta, Jordan Idahosa was in South Beach at the time of his death in order to celebrate Spring Break with his friends.

According to People News, the shooting occurred at approximately 10:40 pm near 7th street and Ocean Drive. While officials detained one person at the scene, no suspects have been named in the murder. The motive behind the incident is unknown, and the case remains under investigation. No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Two days later, on Sunday, suspect Dontavious Polk allegedly gunned down another reveler near the scene of Jordan Idahosa's death. The two shooting incidents led to a curfew in Miami Beach, with police ordering partygoers off the streets until Monday morning. Officials have not indicated that the shootings were related in any form.

Jordan Idahosa's friends and family talk about his death

In an interview with WALB reporters, a friend of Jordan Idahosa's described his experience at the scene of the shooting incident. He added that he did not see the suspect.

The City of Miami Beach has issued a state of emergency and a midnight curfew following two fatal shooting incidents and "excessively large and unruly crowds," according to a news release from the city.

The friend, Javan Johnson, said:

"My friend had called me to see where I was at, and I turned around for like 10 seconds. After that, all you heard was gunshots. I really didn't know who it was. I couldn't see anything."

In an interview with reporters, Jordan Idahosa's brother, Sammy Idahosa, talked about the victim.

Sammy Idahosa said:

"It doesn't feel real. I just want people to know my brother was a soldier. My brother was a warrior and still is in spirit."

Officials added that a second person was injured during the shooting of Jordan Idahosa. Investigators later recovered four firearms from the scene of the crime.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Geller blamed the shooting incidents on the Spring Break celebration, claiming that the presence of drugs, alcohol and college students led to lawless behavior.

Dan Geller said:

"As I've said many times, we don't ask for spring break in our city, we don't want spring break in our city. It's too rowdy, it brings too much disorder and it's simply too difficult to police."

Geller added:

“It is clear that even an unprecedented police presence could not prevent these incidents from occurring. The volume of people in our city, the unruly nature of too many, and the presence of guns has created a peril that cannot go unchecked.”

According to CBS, officials added that they will most likely place Miami Beach under curfew from Thursday, March 23, through to Monday, March 27. Under the curfew, people must leave all businesses before midnight, unless they are booked as guests in a hotel.

