How old is Kayleigh McEnany? Former White House press secretary announces she is pregnant with third child 

On Monday, March 17, Kayleigh McEnany revealed that she was pregnant with her third child with her husband Sean Gilmartin. The 36-year-old served as the 33rd White House press secretary under Donald Trump, from April 2020 to January 2021. At present, she is the co-hostess of the Fox News daytime talk show called Outnumbered.

Ad

In November 2017, Kayleigh McEnany married former Mets pitcher Sean Gilmartin. The couple had their first daughter, Blake, in November 2019. In June 2022, McEnany announced that she was pregnant with her second child. The couple welcomed their second baby boy in December that year. He was named Nash.

Towards the end of Monday's episode of Outnumbered, McEnany announced the news of her third child. She also promised to document her entire pregnancy on social media and do a live gender reveal on Outnumbered.

Ad

“Well, last but not least, I have been teasing a big announcement. Sean and I are expecting our third child, which we’re so excited about. The baby’s due in June, so I hope you will join me on this journey… I will be live-talking about this on social media on the show. We will do a big gender reveal here," she revealed.

Ad

McEnany then showed a photo of her ultrasound image that showed the fetus developing.

“I have been pregnant during Christmas and during Thanksgiving. And my daughter, Blake, now knows, so she runs up and holds my stomach and is like, ‘Let me kiss the baby,’” she continued.

The 36-year-old ended the reveal by referencing Biblical verses emphasizing the love and care for every individual that is talked about in the Bible.

Ad

"She's the f***ing Michael Jordan of White House press secretaries"—When podcaster Joe Rogan waxed lyrical about Kayleigh McEnany

L to R: Joe Rogan and Kayleigh McEnany (images via Getty)

In a 2022 episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the titular host lavished praise on Kayleigh McEnany during a conversation with NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers. Describing her as "the best ever," Rogan compared her against Joe Biden's former spokeswoman Jen Psaki, whom he called a liar and a propagandist.

Ad

"The only one who's good at it is the girl McEnany... Kayleigh McEnany, the one who worked for [Donald] Trump. That lady was a f***ing assassin. That lady had like binders with footnotes and then they would say some s*** [and she'd say,] 'That's interesting! Because actually, CNN said this'," Rogan said.

Rogan continued:

Ad

And then she would like quote it back to them and stuff it in their faces. That lady is the best ever at that job. She's the f***ing Michael Jordan of White House press secretaries."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rogan had praised Kayleigh McEnany several times in the past. In a January 2021 discussion with comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, Rogan had called hailed McEnany as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time).

Kayleigh McEnany started her political career as a critic of Donald Trump but became one of his most vocal supporters over time. She was appointed national spokeswoman of the Republican National Committee in 2017. The 36-year-old played a crucial role during Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign.

Ad

McEnany started her media career on Fox News as a producer for the television talk show, Huckabee. She was later appointed as a commentator on CNN. At present, she serves as the co-host of Outnumbered.

Additionally, she has been a guest host for several creatives like Jesse Watters Primetime, The Ingraham Angle, The Five, and Fox & Friends.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback