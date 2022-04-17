How old is Keisha Lance Bottoms? Former Atlanta Mayor reveals she was denied entry at restaurant for wearing leggings 

Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms revealed that she was turned away from a local eatery because of her outfit.

Taking to her Twitter handle on April 16, Bottoms shared that the alleged incident happened at The Capital Grille at Perimeter Mall because she was wearing leggings.

Keisha Lance Bottoms @KeishaBottoms I was just turned away at @CapitalGrille at Perimeter Mall because I have on leggings. 🤷🏽‍♀️ I was just turned away at @CapitalGrille at Perimeter Mall because I have on leggings. 🤷🏽‍♀️

The tweet garnered more than 22,000 likes and 3,714 retweets at the time of writing. Some tweets mentioned that The Capital Grille has a dress code. Gym wear, tank tops, caps, anything with foul language or imagery, and exposed garments are all restricted, according to the restaurant's website.

In a separate tweet, the 52-year-old politician expressed that it was "odd" that the restaurant did not permit what she considered to be a "mall" attire despite being located near one.

She also said that when she asked if she could sit in the bar area, the authorities replied with a "No."

Keisha Lance Bottoms @KeishaBottoms Kristen Holloway @KHollowayWSB @KeishaBottoms @CapitalGrille I know that’s frustrating, they do have a polite notice on their website at the bottom asking guest not to wear gym attire or sweat pants. Hopefully they’re enforcing it with all guest and not picking and choosing. @KeishaBottoms @CapitalGrille I know that’s frustrating, they do have a polite notice on their website at the bottom asking guest not to wear gym attire or sweat pants. Hopefully they’re enforcing it with all guest and not picking and choosing. https://t.co/lqWqTB4Ibe Odd that a restaurant in a mall parking lot turns away customers in “mall” attire. Asked if I could sit in the bar area and was told, “No.”. Rules are the rules, just wonder if the woman who came in immediately after me, who I did not see come back out, was also denied service. twitter.com/khollowaywsb/s… Odd that a restaurant in a mall parking lot turns away customers in “mall” attire. Asked if I could sit in the bar area and was told, “No.”. Rules are the rules, just wonder if the woman who came in immediately after me, who I did not see come back out, was also denied service. twitter.com/khollowaywsb/s…

Bottoms went on to say that she was aware of the establishment's standards, but wondered whether other customers had similar experiences.

Keisha Lance Bottoms was supported for her claims

The Walking Dead star Daniel Newman came to defend Keisha Lance Bottoms in a series of tweets on April 16. Newman posted screenshots of white guests at The Capital Grille dressed in exercise clothes and leggings.

He took a dig at the restaurant rules stating that since the Mayor is Black, she was not permitted but the some white people wearing t-shirts was "totally fine" by the eatery.

In a follow-up tweet, he described his experiences while eating at The Capital Grille. He said that he has visited the restaurant wearing gym clothes and never had any issue, guessing his clothes looked "whiter."

Daniel Newman @DanielNewman @KeishaBottoms @CapitalGrille I personally have gone to capital Grille many times in a Wife beater or T-shirt and or gym shorts. Many times. Never had a problem getting a seat🤷🏼 I guess my clothes looked whiter @KeishaBottoms @CapitalGrille I personally have gone to capital Grille many times in a Wife beater or T-shirt and or gym shorts. Many times. Never had a problem getting a seat🤷🏼 I guess my clothes looked whiter

As of now, The Capital Grille has not put out any official statement regarding the accusations. Darden Restaurants, which also owns casual dining brands like Olive Garden, owns the upmarket steakhouse company, which has locations in twenty-five states, the District of Columbia, and Mexico City.

Bottoms served as mayor of Atlanta from January 2018 to December 2022, guiding the city through the Covid-19 crisis and riots following the deadly police shooting of Rayshard Brooks only weeks after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

