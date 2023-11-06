How old are the Les Twins? Real names, age and more as Laurent responds to viral 37 kids claim 

Dancing duo Les Twins are in the news lately as a TikTok user shared a post where they were accused of having 37 kids and abandoning them. Amid the ongoing 37 kids drama, Laurent, one of the twins, responded to this controversy and asked why are people even talking about this and said neither he nor his brother are parents to 37 children.

Laurent shared a video on Instagram where he said:

"give me the names, give me the baby mama names, i just hope 37 babies are Japanese or Chinese because i really love Asians, it's like my dream."

Laurent further said in the video:

"it's wrong to assume i have 37 kids, i wish i have babies, oh my god!!! please just give me the names, why are you guys even talking about this."

For the uninitiated, Les Twins are identical brothers, Laurent and Larry Bourgeois, and they are famous for being the backdrop dancers of Beyonce. The twins are 34 years old and have worked with celebrities like Ellen Degeneres, Jenifer Lopez, Missy Elliot, and Megan Trainor, among others.

It is also worth noting that a social media user, @peculiarnig*ga on X, shared a post in which they gave details about how many kids the twins have. In the post, it was mentioned that Laurent is the father of one daughter Maelina. Whereas Larry is also the father of a daughter Lilowe.

How did the claim of Les Twins having 37 kids begin? Know all about it

The viral claim about the dancing duo having 37 kids started circulating on the internet when TikTok user @Lil_Curvy_ shared a video where she said that one of the Les Twins has 37 kids and has abandoned them. She said in her video:

"This person with a profile wears out women, even if it means accumulating several relationships a day by promising and acting in the same way with everyone in order to find a woman who will offer him twins… You should know that he already has 37 other children to his credit, whom he has totally abandoned,” she stated.

As this came to light, several social media users started reacting to this news, and they responded by saying that Queen B wouldn't take this and she would immediately fire the twins. Moreover, some internet users even shared hilarious jokes about it and said that they could possibly have 37 kids.

For those unaware, Les Twins are popular dancers and choreographers. They were born in Sarcelles, France, in 1988, and they garnered massive popularity through their dance.

They gained widespread recognition after winning the prestigious World of Dance competition in 2010 and have since worked with number of celebrities.