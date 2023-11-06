"Nick Cannon somewhere mad": Les Twins 37 kids drama explained as viral claim sparks hilarious Beyonce reactions 

Dancing duo Les Twins have come under fire after a TikTok user accused the pair of being parents to 37 children. In a now-viral video, a woman claimed that one of the siblings is a father to the aforementioned number of youngsters. Netizens took to the internet to joke about the matter. One netizen said:

For those unversed, the Les Twins are identical twin brothers, Laurent and Larry Bourgeois, best known for being popstar Beyoncé’s backup dancers. They have also worked with several other industry legends like Ellen DeGeneres, Megan Trainor, and Missy Elliot, amongst others.

Recently, TikTok user @Lil_Curvy_ took to the video-sharing platform to claim that one of the Les Twins is parenting numerous children.

“This person with a profile wears out women, even if it means accumulating several relationships a day by promising and acting in the same way with everyone in order to find a woman who will offer him twins… You should know that he already has 37 other children to his credit, whom he has totally abandoned,” she stated.

At the time of writing this article, neither brother had addressed the claims.

How many children do the Les Twins have?

According to X (formerly known as Twitter) user @peculiarnig*ga, Laurent Bourgeois is a parent to his daughter Maelina, while his twin is the father to daughter Lilowe. The 34-year-old twins have reportedly stated in the past that they have only one daughter each.

Netizen claims that the twins are parents to a child each (Image via X)

To elaborate on the controversy at hand, TikToker @nosybystanders explained that the Les Twins were allegedly getting intimate with multiple women and also switching their places with the same women in hopes of the women getting pregnant with twin girls. The TikToker explained:

“The twins are incredibly competitive, and they want to be one of the first to have a set of twins themselves but when they sleep with women, they get bored, they just play the switcheroo and then the girl thinks that she’s dating one of the Les Twins when she’s actually sleeping with the other one”

The TikToker also claimed that user @Lil_Curvy_ was pregnant with one of the Les Twins’ children. The same was confirmed by netizens who reportedly stated online that they could hear Laurent’s voice in a recording of a doctor’s appointment, which was included in the TikTok video.

“Never going on tour w Beyoncé again”: Hilarious Beyoncé memes erupt amidst the drama

Internet users were flabbergasted by the scandal. Many wondered whether the twins would continue to be employed by the Single Ladies singer who was accompanied by the siblings during her recent Renaissance tour. Others expressed shock over the drama:

Who are the Les Twins?

The siblings are New Style Hip-Hop dancers based out of Sarcelles, France. They were trained by dancing legend Mr. Playmo at the young age of 10. Since then, they have participated in several competitions, including Juste Debout and France’s version of America’s Got Talent.

After going viral on YouTube for their moves, they were invited to perform on the The Ellen Show. Since then, they have worked with several entertainment legends, including the Red Café and Jennifer Lopez, amongst others. They have also worked in movies like Men in Black International and Cats.

Adding to their impressive resume, they are also the only dancers to be signed with Michael Jordan. They designed a pair of shoes for the Jordan Collection in 2019 which sold out within minutes.