How old was Mason Halsey? U.S. Naval Academy midshipman dies in Mississippi home 

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding Mason Halsey’s death. He was just 22 years old at the time of his death. The youngster was on holiday at his Mississippi home when he unexpectedly passed away. His U.S. Naval Academy community members have since taken to the internet to share tributary messages after the saddening loss.

Mason Halsey was a midshipman first class with the U.S. Naval Academy. He died on New Year’s Day at his Gulfport, Mississippi residence. According to the Naval Academy, details surrounding his passing remained unclear at the time of writing this article.

According to WBALTV, Halsey was a member of the 5th Company and the Navy Spirit Team, which leads cheer, dance, and the mascot during athletic events. According to The Baltimore Banner, he was also a political science major.

Tributes pour in as Mason Halsey passes away

Following Mason Halsey’s unexpected passing, the Acting U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent, Read Admiral Fred Kacher said in a statement:

“The whole Naval Academy family -- the Brigade of Midshipmen, the faculty, staff and coaches – [mourn] the tragic and unexpected loss of Midshipman Mason Halsey."

Kacher went on to share his condolences with Halsey's family, friends, and his extended Naval Academy Family.

Halsey’s spirit coach Kimberly Salyers said in an interview with WBALTV that the former was always keen to help in training the new members of their team. She also revealed that he had cheer experience before attending the academy. While paying tribute, Salyers also shared how devoted he was to the spirit team by saying:

“Even when the cheer season was over he would constantly text me to see if he could hold stunt sessions. He was always available during plebe summer to assist me with the incoming plebes and even received his cheer certification to be able to be a safety observer.”

According to the Capital Gazette, Mason Halsey attended West Harrison High School and played soccer. He graduated in 2020 and went on to serve the country through the Navy as his family had deep ties with them and other government branches.

Netizens also took to the internet to share their condolences with Halsey's family. Some comments online read:

Tributes pour in as the U.S. Naval Academy middleshipman passes away (Image via Facebook)

Tributes pour in as the U.S. Naval Academy middleshipman passes away (Image via Facebook)

Tributes pour in as the U.S. Naval Academy middleshipman passes away (Image via Facebook)

Halsey is survived by his father Thane Halsey who is a retired chief command master, his mother Carla Halsey, his sister Caitlin Howell and her husband Jeffry Howell. Details regarding funeral arrangements were not made public at the time of writing this article.

Halsey’s death follows the passing of Like Gabriel Bird, a 21-year-old midshipman second class. The latter passed away when he was visiting Chile for an abroad semester program. It was revealed that Bird lost his footing and fell over a waterfall while hiking.

In June 2022, Midshipman First Class Taylor Connors sadly passed away with his family at his bedside. He was just 24 years old at the time of passing.

Midshipman Enrique “Ricky” Castellon-Davis also passed away last year at the young age of 23 in New Jersey. News outlets revealed that he died in a subway accident.