How old is Megan Eugenio? TikToker's video leak prompts deletion and privatization of social media accounts 

Popular influencer Megan Eugenio, who goes by the name Overtime Megan on social media platforms, has deleted her TikTok account. This comes after recent rumors mentioned that she fell prey to a hacking incident.

The news of Megan Eugenio's phone being hacked was shared by a TikTok user @noahglenncarter on April 28. In the video, he shared that Megan Eugenio's private videos were leaked online, after which she decided to make her Twitter account private and proceeded to delete her TikTok profile.

Noah even expressed empathy for Megan and said:

"I honestly feel really bad for her, and I would not wish this on anyone."

Noah's video gained a lot of attention and amassed millions of views. Several users reacted to the clip and expressed their sympathy for the social media star.

Megan Eugenio is a 23-year-old influencer who has 2.5 million followers on TikTok

The 23-year-old TikTok influencer, Megan Eugenio, enjoyed a massive fan following on social media platforms. She had 2.5 million followers on TikTok and more than 570k followers on Instagram.

She is popular for sharing videos and photos that mainly revolve around lifestyle and fashion. She has a massive interest in football and has also shared glimpses of when she attended NBL and NFL events on her social media platforms.

Eugenio initially began her journey on TikTok by uploading lip-sync videos, montages, and dubs, which contributed to her popularity online. She shot to fame in 2019 and later even collaborated with Laurence Marsach.

Eugenio deleted her account when the news about it being hacked surfaced online

A few days after Noah shared a video of Eugenio's account being hacked, she deleted her social media profile. Before making the move, she posted a story on Instagram and announced that she would no longer be using social media. However, the story about the same is currently not available to view on her Instagram profile.

This is not the first time Eugenio has made headlines. Earlier, she became the talk of the town after rumors about her being in a relationship with NFL star Antonio Brown did the rounds online. This came after a picture from Brown's Snapchat story featuring him with a mystery woman went viral.

Several netizens guessed that the woman in the picture was Eugenio, who later addressed the matter and denied the dating rumors.

Notably, it is not yet clear if Eugenio's TikTok account has been disabled temporarily or permanently deleted. Fans now await news about the same from the social media personality.

