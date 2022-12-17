How old is Melody Ehsani? Age and more explored as Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers' welcomes baby

Popular musician and actor Flea recently welcomed a child with his wife and fashion designer Melody Ehsani. The Stranded star disclosed the news while speaking to E! News two days ago on Thursday, December 15.

During the interview, Flea, whose real name is Michael Peter Balzary, expressed his happiness following the birth of the baby, adding that he is not getting enough sleep in between all this.

In another interview with PEOPLE before the baby’s birth, the Inside Out star said that he is ready to spend time with the baby, adding:

"I'm just excited about laying down at night with a little baby on my chest and smelling its little breath and feeling its soft little feet."

Ehsani announced through Instagram in July earlier this year that she was pregnant and the post was soon flooded with best wishes from her close friends. Flea is already a father of two daughters from his previous relationships, sharing daughter Clara (34), with ex-wife Loesha Zeviar and Sunny Bebop (17), with Frankie Rayder.

Melody Ehsani is a famous fashion designer

Born on March 27, 1980, Melody Ehsani is the CEO of the brand M.E., which she started 15 years ago. The 42-year-old has employed only women to run her company.

The best part about Ehsani’s brand is that the products feature a message of women empowerment. Her footwear designs are currently popular in the market and she has collaborated with several other brands, increasing the popularity of M.E. Additionally, she is Footlocker Women’s Creative Director and has been joined by well-known athletes and influencers in the promotion of her brand.

The designs of her products have gained recognition among celebrities and have been adorned by well-known faces like Rihanna, Billie Eilish, Anthony Davis, and Serena Williams. Ehsani also worked with her husband’s band while they were promoting their 12th album, Unlimited Love.

She was previously the owner of a Los Angeles-based store on Fairfax Avenue. She pursued her graduation from UCLA in philosophy and sociology and later joined law school.

Flea and Melody Ehsani’s relationship timeline

Flea and Melody Ehsani got married in 2019 (Image via Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

It remains unknown how and where Flea and Melody Ehsani met for the first time. However, the pair tied the knot in 2019 and later revealed the news on their social media accounts.

The Woodstock ’94 star wrote that his "life has changed" and that he has found someone who sees and knows everything about him. The groom was seen in a lavender tuxedo, light green bowtie, and lime-trimmed sneakers. The bride opted for a long gown with an applique bodice adorned with floral designs.

Flea was previously married to Loesha Zeviar and they separated in 1990. He then got engaged to Frankie Rayder but the relationship did not last long.

Although the 60-year-old is mostly known for playing with Red Hot Chili Peppers, he has performed with several well-known faces from the music industry. He also pursued a brief solo career but is widely known for his appearances in several films like American Hardcore, The Other F Word, Jaco, Baby Driver, Toy Story 4, and more.

The artist has also made appearances on TV shows like The Big Breakfast, The Wild Thornberrys, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Dancing with the Stars, and more.

