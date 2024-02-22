How old was Mischa Barton when she dated Ben McKenzie? The O.C. star's revelation sparks criticism online

Popular actress Mischa Barton recently made headlines as she admitted to dating her on-screen lover in The O.C., Ben McKenzie. As Mischa Barton made an appearance on the Call Her Daddy Podcast on February 21, 2024, she spilled the beans on her offscreen romance and stated that she was just 17 years old when she dated Ben McKenzie, who was 25 years old at the time.

Stating how “it wasn’t just onscreen,” Mischa Barton said:

"I think that kind of set things off on the wrong foot, too, because we threw ourselves all into it very fast, and then you know when you break up, and things don't work and they see you dating different people—notoriously there was a lot of inter-dating on that show—it was definitely tricky that it happened like right out of the gate."

She then spoke about how the show staff was concerned about her as she was below 18 years of age. She also talked about how the producers of the show went to her parents to report the same.

"It was kind of a whole ordeal. And that's in the very beginning of the show before we're even like halfway through a season. There was a lot going on there, that show. Just so much happened," Mischa Barton said.

The O.C. was a popular American teen drama series that started in 2003 and aired until February 2007. Apart from Mischa Barton and her love interest Ben McKenzie, the show also starred Josh Schwartz, Peter Gallagher, and Adam Brody. The show ran for four seasons, with a total of 92 episodes.

Mischa Barton revealed how she felt the pressure to mature early

During the Call Her Daddy podcast, Mischa Barton made many revelations, including the one where she stated how she felt the pressure to mature early. She talked about not dating too many boys in school, and being a virgin until she entered the set of The O.C. She said:

“I went into that show a virgin, a kid. Acting with people older than me was a bit like, ‘Oh wow, they know what they’re doing. There’s going to be relationships on this show and you’re going to need to play that part.’ I didn’t feel really ready for that.

Social media users left shocked as The O.C. star revealed dating fellow co-star, Ben McKenzie when she was 17 years old. (Image via @PopBase/ X)

"I was always a really late bloomer in school, and I hadn’t really dated. I just had no idea what I was doing really. So, I felt like I needed to catch up,” she said.

As soon as Mischa Barton’s big reveal went viral, netizens were left bewildered and shocked. Because of her statements, both Mischa Barton and Ben received massive backlash and negative comments. An X user, @PopBase, also talked about the same, and here is how the netizens reacted:

As Mischa Barton and Ben McKenzie continue to receive negative comments on the internet, both have remained tight-lipped so far.

