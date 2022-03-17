How old is Nahla Ariela Aubry? All about Halle Berry's daughter as actress shares wholesome birthday message

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry, 55, took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to her daughter Nahla Ariela Aubry, who turned 14 last Wednesday.

The Bruised actress and director, who keeps her children away from the public eye, posted a photo of herself and Nahla as they walked on the beach. The heartwarming caption of the post, commented on by several celebrities, read:

"14 years ago, I was blessed to give birth to an “Earth Angel” and I named her Nahla Ariela! Humbled by your presence and overjoyed at the same time! Happy Birthday, Nahla boo! [red heart emoji]"

All that is known about Nahla Ariela Aubry and legal battle Halle Berry fought for her custody

Nahla Ariela Aubry was born in Los Angeles, California on March 16, 2008, to Halle Berry and Canadian model Gabriel Aubry, with whom Halle began a relationship in November 2005 and parted ways in April 2010.

After their separation, Gabriel and Halle had a lengthy custody battle, which could be labeled as one of the most highly publicized celebrity custody battles of all time. While Gabriel wanted joint custody of their daughter, Halle planned on moving in with her then-fiancé, actor Olivier Martinez in France with Nahla.

Halle Berry and Gabriel Aubry (Image via Everett Collection)

Gabriel objected to Halle's decision, which would be an obstacle to the joint custody arrangement, and his objection was sustained by the court in November 2012. The case was closed that month after Halle agreed to amicable custody, with the custody evaluator's opinion favoring her decision.

Earlier in 2012, Gabriel demanded $50,000 from Halle for Nahla’s expenses and that the child support amount must be increased by $20,000 each month and the court ruled in his favor.

In November 2012, following a physical altercation with Gabriel, Olivier was admitted to a Los Angeles hospital. Filing a report against Gabriel, Olivier was granted an emergency protective order that prohibited Gabriel from coming anywhere within 100 yards of him, Halle, and Nahla, until the end of that month.

Olivier Martinez and Halle Berry (Image via FilmMagic)

In June 2014, Halle was ordered to pay $16,000 per month in child support. She was also liable to pay $115,000, which she owed to Gabriel, and $300,000 for Gabriel’s attorney fees.

However, later on, a California judge signed off on Halle giving $8,000 to Gabriel each month rather than $16,000 per month for child support. In May 2018, the former couple, who now share custody of their daughter, were spotted with Nahla at a carnival in Los Angeles.

Nahla is the half-sister to 8-year-old Maceo-Robert Martinez, the son of Halle and Olivier, with whom the actress was married from 2013 to 2016.

