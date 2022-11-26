How old is Noah Galvin? Ben Platt engaged to Broadway star 

Actor, singer, and songwriter Ben Platt announced his engagement to fellow Broadway star Noah Galvin on Friday by sharing images of his proposal on Instagram.

Both actors played the lead in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway.

The proposal photoshoot featuring Ben Platt and Noah Galvin (Image via Instagram/The Emma Experience)

Platt shared a fall-themed set of images, showing him and Galvin giddy in newly-engaged bliss, with a heartwarming caption that read:

"He agreed to hang out forever 💕"

Galvin also shared the news on his account and claimed to have cried for many hours following the proposal. He said:

"I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours."

Who is Noah Galvin? Ben Platt and his future husband's relationship explored

Noah Galvin is a native New Yorker (image via Getty/Natehoffman)

Noah Egidi Galvin was born on May 6, 1994, in Katonah, New York. He is 28 years old, and his first known appearance on screen was in a short in 2013 called Promised Land.

Since then, Galvin has been a prominent presence in the acting scene. He is most notable for his role as Dr. Asher Wolke in The Good Doctor and Kenny O'Neal in the sitcom The Real O'Neals.

In 2017, Galvin was named as a temporary replacement for Ben Platt in the titular role of Dear Evan Hansen. After Platt stepped down from the Tony-winning musical, Galvin stepped in.

The two actors started a strong friendship that eventually led to a romantic relationship. They were friends for five years before they embarked on their romantic journey.

Prior to making their relationship official, Galvin and Platt were spotted several times attending musicals and parties. They even coordinated their Halloween costumes in 2019.

Platt and Galvin attend Bette Midler's Hulaween party with Beanie Feldstein and Molly Gordon. (image via Getty/Steven Fredman)

Platt and Galvin lived together in the former's childhood home during the pandemic. Galvin then confirmed their relationship in a podcast titled Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine on May 10, 2020.

In April 2021, Platt released a new single called Image, which he claimed was partially inspired by his beau. He said the inspiration came from spending time cooped up with his loved ones and that he felt as though he was on "cloud nine." He told Rolling Stone:

"We've all spent this past year and change holed up in our homes, having to create fantasies for ourselves. I was very inspired by the way that our loved ones can turn the mundanity of suburbia into something magical and fantastical."

He continued:

"Everyone has that person that makes their world technicolor, fueling us with a love that can feel supernatural. The video is that feeling of cloud nine. For me, when I sing the song, it's for my boyfriend Noah."

The duo showing off the ring minutes after the proposal (image via Instagram/The Emma Experience)

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin's proposal followed a romantic relationship of two years and a friendship of five years.

Platt proposed with an emerald-cut diamond set into a metal band. The proposal took place in a restaurant in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York.

