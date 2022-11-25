How old is O Yeong-su? Squid Game star indicted on indecent assault charges, denies accusations

Actor O Yeong-su of Squid Game fame has been indicted without detention on indecent assault charges by the Seongnam Branch of the Suwon District Prosecutor’s Office on November 25.

A complaint against the actor alleged that he inappropriately touched a woman in 2017. The case was closed earlier this year but reopened after the victim appealed.

The Squid Game star has denied the allegations against him. He said that he was trying to help the woman make her way around a lake, but admitted to nothing else. He said:

“I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake. I apologized because [the person] said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it but it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges.”

Squid Game's O Yeong-su started acting in 1963

O Yeong-su rose to fame, landing him a Balenciaga x Adidas deal (R) (image via Balenciaga and Getty)

O Yeong-su is an actor, writer, and television personality from South Korea. He gained international recognition after starring in the 2021 Netflix series Squid Game, which became the most-watched show on the streaming platform.

Yeong-su was born on October 19, 1944, in Kaepung County, Gyeonggi (modern-day Kaesong), which makes him 78 as of 2022. He started acting in 1963 as a part of a group called The Square. He has been a member of the National Theater Company of Korea for more than two decades.

Yeong-su in La Mandragola in 1993 (image via Getty/Sunstar)

He's performed in several stage productions of notable works, including Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, Geothe's Faust, and Shakespeare's Merchant of Venice, and Richard III.

He shot to international fame after playing the character of Oh Il Nam in Squid Game. He played the contestant with the number 001 and won many hearts for his character, who died in episode 6, but later turned out to be the mastermind behind the whole concept. This role won him a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor in a series in 2022, making him the first Korean actor to win a Golden Globe.

Yeong-su in the popular Netflix series Squid Game (image via Netflix)

The complaint against Yeong-su dates back to 2017

According to reports, the incident is said to have taken place back in 2017, while the complaint was lodged in December 2021, following which the police recommended the actor's indictment to higher authorities in February 2022.

The case was reportedly closed in April 2022, but was re-opened for investigation after the victim appealed.

The actor has been indicted without detention, though he denies allegations (image via Getty/For Netflix)

Regardless of his denial, it is reported that the prosecution judge has discovered evidence that supports the allegations and is intent on transferring the case to trial.

