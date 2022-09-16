Squid Game star Oh Yeong-su credited his incredible dancing skills to one special "superpower"

Squid Game star Oh Yeong-su, more popularly known as 'Player 001' by fans of the show has revealed a new, never-seen-before side to him and we are totally stoked about it.

Not only is he a great actor, but the Squid Game star turned out to be an incredible dancer as well when he put his amazing dance skills on display during the Emmy Awards' afterparty.

Fans were in awe of the senior actor’s hidden talent, who is otherwise known as the 'wise old grandpa' from the popular Netflix Korean series. The actor, aged 77, attributed his incredible dancing skills to one special superpower - his special dancing shoes, which he had worn the night he set the dance floor on fire.

However, there is also an interesting story behind his equally fascinating “superpower” (more about that in the coming paragraph). Squid Game fans are totally loving Oh Yeong-su’s fun new avatar and cannot wait to see what else the talented actor is capable of, both on and off-screen.

Oh Yeong-su’s special connection with Park Jung-ja and Squid Game fans reacting to his “superpower”

Netflix @netflix This video of Squid Game star Oh Young-Soo tearing up the dance floor at the Netflix #Emmys party last night will have you smiling from ear to ear This video of Squid Game star Oh Young-Soo tearing up the dance floor at the Netflix #Emmys party last night will have you smiling from ear to ear https://t.co/ixc6OKSHTM

Dressed in a sharp black tuxedo,Yeong-su can be seen grooving to Leave The Door Open, with the guests present there hyping him, equally surprised by his agility and flexibility.

The Squid Game star can be seen revelling in the love and attention he was getting from his colleagues present and the smile on his face is definitely unmissable.

Netizens were shocked, surprised and in awe of the Squid Game actor’s dance moves and their reactions are definitely a proof of that.

Fans could not believe that Oh Yeong-su is such an energetic dancer for his age and many believed he could give a lot of young K-pop stars a run for their money.

Jezz @Zza_1508 🏻 🫶🏻🫰🏻 @netflix player 001 is definitely a KPop Idol, too🫶🏻🫰🏻 @netflix player 001 is definitely a KPop Idol, too 👏🏻😮🫶🏻🫰🏻

Now, fans have adorably requested the Squid Game star to dole out some dance tips to them as well.

If you are wondering what the secret “superpower” behind Oh Yeong-su’s impeccable dance moves is, it is his dancing shoes gifted to him by colleague and friend Park Jung-ja, whom he has known for half a century now.

Park Jung-ja gifted him these shoes as a special gesture of friendship, especially for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards and gave some good energy and kind words of encouragement to him.

The two actors first met while doing theatre years ago and then after, became friends. It is heartwarming to see them maintain their this friendship after all these years.

Oh Yeong-su had the most enthusiastic response, foreshadowing the popular show’s epic win at the Emmy Awards.

“I will return after courageously letting my white hair flow on the red carpet.”

Rosa @Rosa43146376 love that show and can’t wait for season 2! @Koreaboo So happy they won, so well deserved!!love that show and can’t wait for season 2! @Koreaboo So happy they won, so well deserved!!❤️❤️love that show and can’t wait for season 2!

Oh Yeong-su was nominated in the 'Best Supporting Actor' category for the series but lost out to Matthew Macfayden of Succession fame. However, he did win a Golden Globe award in the very same 'Best Supporting Actor' category.

The super popular show took home some major wins, including Lee Jung-jae as 'Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series', becoming the first Asian actor to win this honour.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk also won an award for 'Outstanding Direction for a Drama Series'.

Squid Game season 2 will air late in 2024

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk has made some interesting revelations regarding the much-awaited second season of Netflix’s Emmy-winning mega-hit show.

He revealed that PD Hwang has already finished scripting the second season and has also decided on the unique games that will be revealed in the second season of the show.

He also disclosed that the second season will revolve around the main character Sung Ki-hoon and his revenge, played by Narcos Saints actor Park Hae-soo.

Besides that, Gong Yoo and Lee Byung-hun will reprise their roles in season 2, as well as robot-doll Young-hee, who will finally unveil her boyfriend Cheol-soo in the series.

The director also however revealed that they will only start filming for the series next year and aim to release it sometime in late 2024.

The Netflix mega-hit might have more subsequent seasons in the coming years, extending itself as a full-blown franchise.

