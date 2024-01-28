How old is Paxton Singleton? Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House actor arrested for possessing alcohol

Paxton Singleton, the American actor who starred in The Haunting of Hill House, was arrested on Friday, January 26, 2024. He was detained on charges of loitering and possessing alcohol as a minor.

The incident was set to occur in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, as per Fox News. Authorities booked the actor with the Fayetteville Police Department into jail at 9:40 p.m. on Friday.

He was released on Saturday at 2:34 a.m. after paying a bond of $430. Paxton currently has a court date scheduled to take place on February 29, as per Metro.

Netflix star Paxton Singleton was arrested for loitering and possession of alcohol as a minor

Paxton Singleton is known for his role in The Haunting of Hill House, a Netflix drama series that premiered on Netflix on October 12, 2018. He played the younger version of Michiel Huisman’s character, the eldest of siblings who experienced paranormal happenings as children. Singleton's IMDb credits most notably include all ten episodes of the series.

The actor has also had several minor roles in The Rookie, The Resident, and Chicago Med but is mainly known for the Netflix Original. Paxton Singleton was arrested on Friday on a loitering charge and possessing alcohol as a minor.

The Haunting of Hill House has received widespread critical acclaim, and it currently holds a rating of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. The miniseries was based on Shirley Jackson's novel of the same name, originally published in 1959.

A follow-up series, The Haunting of Bly Manor, debuted on Netflix in October 2020. Paxton Singleton spoke about working on the show during an interview with CinemaBlend and revealed that he had a few unsettling experiences on the series set, as per Fox News. He explained one of those instances in the interview, saying,

"You know that feeling when you get goosebumps, and you're like, 'If I slow down, the ghosts will get me.' I had that exact feeling. As I say, I could have just jumped right out of my skin."

The performer also spoke about how he "tried and worked so hard" to obtain a role in a Netflix series during its casting process. He said,

"This was one of the first huge roles that I even ever auditioned for...we were like praying and whatnot, hoping that we got to book this role."

Singleton had a lengthy conversation with the interviewer, who also admitted that he was not particularly fond of horror movies and shows. He revealed,

"Surprisingly, I am not [a horror fan]. I am a scaredy cat. I can't get through half of a horror film. I've tried so many times just to finish one movie without having my eyes closed."

Paxton Singleton has a court date scheduled for February 29 this year.

