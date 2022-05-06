How old is Rachel Sullivan? All about Chris Sullivan's wife as 'This is Us' star set to welcome second child

Chris Sullivan is expecting his second child with wife Rachel Sullivan. The This Is Us star announced the news in a video via Instagram and Twitter on May 5.

In the video, Rachel handed over something to her son Bear Maxwell and he ran to Chris wearing a shirt that read “only child” crossed out with the words “big brother” underneath. Bear then gave a sonogram to his father, who returned it to Bear. The video then shifted to texts revealing that the couple will be having a baby girl and are expecting her to be born around November 1.

About Chris Sullivan’s wife: Age, career, and more

Born on October 20, 1986, Rachel Sullivan is 35 years old. She is the co-founder of the company BrightShift. It transforms companies from the inside out through wellness-inspired development.

Her bio states that she was a team leader, sales coach, and producer for 15 years. She was previously the director of Global Sales Training at CoolSculpting and lists her specialties in training, development, sales, video production, yoga, and mindfulness.

She graduated with a B.A. in Communications from the University of Illinois in 2004. She has worked in sales and as a healthcare consultant for a long time.

Rachel's bio says that her programs are infused with a focus on wellness and the three Es – excitement, education, and engagement, for lasting impact. She is also a dog mom to Harrison and Sally, who have their own Instagram accounts.

Rachel's net worth is estimated to be around $500,000. Since she does not have a Wikipedia page, the further details about her and her family remains unknown for now.

Chris and Rachel Sullivan's relationship timeline

Chris and Rachel got married in 2010

Although it is unknown when and where they met for the first time, Chris Sullivan and Rachel Sullivan tied the knot back in June 2010. The lavish ceremony was attended by their close friends and family members.

Chris and Rachel welcomed their first son, Bear Maxwell, on July 28, 2020. However, they shared the first pictures of their son a month after he was born in August 2020.

Speaking about his experience of becoming a parent, Chris told the publication, People, at the time,

"Instantaneously, Bear's existence has taught me lessons about surrendering to the current moment and shown me where in my life I have selfish tendencies and self-centered tendencies. Bear constantly brings me back to the current moment, which is ... perfect in every day. And I think that's a good reminder."

Chris Sullivan is currently busy with his show This Is Us, which will air its final episode on May 24. The show airs every Tuesday at 9 PM ET on NBC.

