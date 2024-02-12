How old is Richard Branson? Virgin Founder left bleeding after horrific bike crash, says "nothing broken"

Richard Branson, the renowned entrepreneur and founder of Virgin Group, found himself in a harrowing situation earlier today as news broke of his involvement in a severe bike crash, as per The Sun.

The incident has sparked widespread concern about the wellbeing of the 73-year-old business magnate. Branson was cycling in Virgin Gorda on Sunday, February 11, 2024, when the businessman got into the accident.

Posting on his Instagram, Branson revealed that he got hit by a pothole and crashed hard on the ground. He further said that he got another hematoma on his hip and a severe cut on an elbow, fortunately, "nothing broken."

Previously, in 2016 and 2021, Richard Branson flew off his bike and got severe injuries, per The Sun. The 73-year-old has had nearly 76 near-death experiences since 1972, as per the publication.

The Virgin is a British multinational venture capital conglomerate founded by Richard Branson. He is also known for his adventurous spirit and daredevil pursuits, he has often defied conventional expectations about age and continues to lead an active lifestyle.

The 73-year-old billionaire flew off his bike after getting hit by a pothole in Virgin Gorda on February 11, 2024. On the same day at night, Branson posted on his Instagram saying,

"Took quite a big tumble while cycling in Virgin Gorda a little while ago! I hit a pothole and crashed hard, resulting in another hematoma on my hip and a nasty cut elbow, but amazingly nothing broken."

He further mentioned that he was cycling with Alex Wilson, and his bike partner also fell after him. He wrote,

"We were cycling with Alex Wilson, who fell after me, but thankfully he was ok as well. I'm counting myself very lucky and thankful for keeping myself active and healthy. After all, the brave may not live forever, but the cautious do not live at all!"

In 2021, Richard Branson, then 71, feared he had broken his back after his bike flew off due to brake failure during a charity race across the British Virgin Islands. The Virgin founder said he has to get treated for severe bruises on his elbow and a mysterious "big bump" on his hip.

In a blog post on the Virgin website, Branson explained the accident and wrote,

"I was navigating a steep corner, with a massive cliff drop to my left, a car coming up the hill, and my fellow Striver, Felix Stellmaszek, in front of me passing the car. I pulled on both of my brakes, but they didn't respond. I was going faster and faster, with my options being to drop off the cliff, hit the car, or potentially run into Felix."

Richard Branson got a big bump on his hip after his bike crashed in 2021 (Image via Virgin Group website)

He further wrote explaining the crash,

"I cried out to Felix a warning - "brakes not working!" - but he had no chance of getting out of the way. We crashed - hard. We both fell off our bikes, and our heads and bodies slammed into the concrete road. There is no question that wearing helmets saved our lives – not the first time that has been the case."

According to The Sun, in 2016, Richard Branson encountered a similar accident and got injured he said, "I can't believe I survived."

While the extent of his injuries is yet to be fully disclosed, Branson's resilience and determination are undeniably evident.

