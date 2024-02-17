How old is Rorie Buckey? Robert Irwin splits with girlfriend of two years 

Famed TV personality 19-year-old Rorie Buckey broke up with boyfriend Robert Irwin after two years together. Rorie rose to fame as the girlfriend of Robert Irwin, son of Steve Irwin, and is also known for being Heath Ledger's niece.

In a joint statement on Instagram on February 16, the two said,

"We wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways but profoundly appreciate all of the time spent together and wish one another all the very best into the future. We wish to express gratitude and respect we have for one another as we continue our journeys on different paths."

The two were first seen together on a beach in Queensland, Australia, in Novemeber 2022 and were then seen celebrating Irwin's 19th birthday at his family's zoo.

Who is Rorie Buckey?

Born in Australia on January 1, 2024, Rorie Buckey is the daughter of Nathan Buckey and Kate Ledger, Heath Ledger's sister. She is also a rising internet personality after being linked to Robert Irwin, son of late wildlife expert Steve Irwin. As per Right Rasta, she is known to be studying psychology at Curtin University. Rorie also has a twin sister, Scarlett Buckey.

As per People, Rorie Buckey's father confirmed the dating rumors after the two were spotted together and said they "absolutely" had his seal of approval. However, the two officially made their relationship public after they attended the red carpet of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One together in 2023.

Rorie can be seen wrapped around Irwin's arm in matching black outfits on the red carpet. In August 2023, the two became Instagram official when Robert posted a picture of them, and Rorie Buckey posted another picture a day later.

As she gained fame on Instagram as Robert Irwin's girlfriend, Rorie became a social media personality and influencer with over 90.5k followers on Instagram and over 2k Facebook followers.

As per thenews.com, Rorie revealed that she will be pursuing studies in researching crocodiles at the Australia Zoo. Posting about the same, wearing a signature Australia Zoo khaki uniform, Rorie said,

"I am honoured to be part of groundbreaking research on crocodiles in remote North Queensland. Working with the University of Queensland and Australia Zoo is profoundly rewarding and I am so grateful to be alongside such inspiring individuals. This data is helping to conserve a keystone species and the habitat that supports them!"

The breakup is a shock to fans as proposal rumors about the two surfaced on the internet in November 2023. During that time, New Idea magazine reported Irwin's plans to propose to Rorie in 2024.