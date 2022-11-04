"Stop getting triggered": Fans defend Robert Irwin after Halloween costume sparks Jeffrey Dahmer accusations

Australian television personality Robert Irwin was defended by fans online after certain users accused him of dressing up as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween.

On October 31, fans were left confused when the 18-year-old photographer shared a series of Halloween pictures on his Instagram handle. Irwin dressed up as Dwight Schrute, an iconic character from The Office (US), donning his signature dijon-colored shirt and big glasses.

The series also featured pictures of Irwin's sister, Bindi, and her husband, Chandler Powell, who donned costumes for Pam and Jim, respectively. Moreover, the pictures were clicked in a background that looked similar to the show's office settings.

Robert Irwin also captioned the post with The Office's iconic dialog, writing:

"Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica. #HappyHalloween"

However, some netizens took it the wrong way and accused him of wearing Jeffrey Dahmer's costume for Halloween.

Instagram users react to Robert Irwin's Halloween costume

After Robert Irwin shared his Halloween costume pictures on Instagram, fans cheered him for looking exactly like Dwight Schrute. However, several users accused him of dressing up like Dahmer since his attire had a strong resemblance to the serial killer, with big glasses and blonde hair.

The Office fans quickly jumped into the comment section and defended Irwin.

Robert Irwin's family pulled off a perfect The Office-themed Halloween

Robert Irwin was not the only one to share pictures from Halloween with his family. His sister, Bindi, also took to her Instagram handle to share a carousel of pictures that featured her one-year-old daughter, Grace.

One of the photos from the series shows Bindi holding the fictional "Dundie Award," which was given out to employees of Dunder Mifflin. Another picture features Grace wearing a "World's Best Boss" t-shirt, which is a reference to The Office's Michael Scott, played on-screen by Steve Carell.

Captioning the picture, Bindi wrote:

“Our boss is making us work late again, lucky she’s so cute. (Swipe for our World’s Best Boss) Happy Halloween from #TheOffice.”

Chandler also shared a similar set of pictures and captioned them by quoting Michael Scott's iconic dialog:

“I’m not superstitious, but I am a little ‘stitious’” - Michael Scott Happy Halloween.”

NBC's The Office is a mockumentary series about a group of American office workers going through hilarious, day-to-day misadventures. The show's last episode aired on May 16, 2013. It stars Carell, Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Leslie David Baker, Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, and Angela Kinsey in key roles.

On the other hand, Jeffrey Dahmer has once again gained media attention ever since Netflix released its latest fictional mini-series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

The serial killer rose to infamy in 1992 after getting convicted of 16 murders and was sentenced to prison time for them. He was later found dead when Christopher Scarver killed him at Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, Wisconsin, in November 1994.

