Is Robert Irwin okay? 'Crikey! It’s the Irwins' star opens up on narrowly escaping jaws of a 12-foot crocodile

TV personality Robert Irwin recently had an almost calamitous experience as he narrowly escaped the jaws of a 12-foot crocodile. The incident took place during the finale of his show, Crikey! It’s the Irwins and he shared its video clip on his Instagram handle.

In the clip, he is seen attempting to feed a saltwater crocodile named Casper at the Australia Zoo. Casper moved to a new enclosure a few weeks ago and Irwin wanted to see how it would react when he brought food for the beast.

The reality TV star says in the video:

“Casper has such a wild behavior and since dad first got Casper, he's had that instinct.”

As Irwin tried to call the reptile to feed it, Casper leaped out of the pond, ignored the food and started chasing Irwin. The 18-year-old can be repeatedly heard saying, “Bail.”

Fortunately, Robert Irwin escaped the jaws of the 350kg crocodile, and the video has since gone viral. Explaining the incident, Irwin said in an interview:

“I get him [Casper] to come out of the water, he puts on a big strike. I throw the food, he looks straight past the food and just right at my head and starts running. He puts on this huge chase and I just go, nah – bail.”

He added:

“You can’t have any sort of ego. You’ve got to know when to call it and when it’s too close. And that was too close.”

Casper made his debut in the finale episode of Crikey! It’s the Irwins which aired on February 5, Saturday, on Discovery+.

Cast of Crikey! It’s the Irwins

Crikey! It’s the Irwins follows the family of the late Steve Irwin, who was an Australian conservationist, zookeeper and TV personality popularly known as “The Crocodile Hunter.”

The reality show centers around the Irwin family’s work at the Australia Zoo. Apart from Robert Irwin, the show also features his mother Terri Irwin, sister Bindi Irwin, zoo’s director and Steve’s friend Wes Mannion, and Bindi’s husband Chandler Powell. The show also includes archive footages of Steve’s days with the wild animals.

Crikey! It’s the Irwins premiered on Animal Planet on October 28, 2018. After the first two seasons, Discovery+ began airing the show and till date, four seasons have been aired.

