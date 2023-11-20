“Here we go again” - Fousey cosplaying as Heath Ledger’s Joker ahead of his comeback livestream leaves fans ecstatic

Controversial streamer Yousef "Fousey" is gearing up for a highly anticipated return to streaming, ending a prolonged absence from his channel following a period in which he sought treatment in a mental health facility. The streamer was hospitalized following a breakdown during a livestream, where he confronted the police who had detained him due to his behavior at that time (August 2023).

Earlier today (November 20), Fousey used his Discord server to reveal his cosplay as Heath Ledger's Joker. This suggests that his upcoming comeback video may feature a similar aesthetic. Here's what a fan said:

"Ah sheeeet... here we go again."

Fans react to Yousef's upcoming return (Image via X/@DramaAlert)

Fousey set to return to streaming after three months

Before his apparent detention, Fousey underwent rapid success among Kick streamers. Remarkably, he continues to hold a prominent position as one of the most followed creators on the platform, boasting an impressive 173K followers.

His arrest in August made headlines, as he had a tantrum-filled encounter with the cops. For those unfamiliar, he was attempting to persuade the officers that his life was in danger. However, the police quickly assessed the situation and, compelled by the circumstances, had to restrain him with handcuffs.

It wasn't until earlier in November that the streamer made his comeback to the online community. He briefly appeared in Adin Ross' stream on November 6, stating his plans to broadcast himself.

Today, he gave a glimpse into his plans by sharing a picture of himself in a cosplay outfit resembling The Joker, portrayed by the late Heath Ledger in the 2008 cult classic superhero film, The Dark Knight. Here's the post:

The streamer teases his return with Joker cosplay (Image via X/@DramaAlert)

The streamer also posted this on his X account a few days ago:

Streamer hinted at his imminent return (Image via X/@Fousey)

Here's what fans had to say

The cosplay picture was shared by the popular online news page Drama Alert, (@DramaAlert) which garnered a host of reactions. Here are some of the notable ones:

Fans share their reactions to the viral post (Image via X/@DramaAlert)

The streamer was also actively streaming on Twitch before being institutionalized, amassing over 306K followers. However, it remains uncertain whether he will make a return to Twitch, especially in light of discussions about a potential contract with Kick.