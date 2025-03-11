How did Paul Danan die? Hollyoaks and Celebrity Love Island alum's cause of death revealed in inquest

An inquest has provided details regarding the death of Paul Danan, which occurred on January 15, 2025, and is believed to be due to drug toxicity. Danan was known for his roles in Hollyoaks and Celebrity Love Island. During a hearing at Avon Coroner's Court in England on March 11, it was confirmed that he was found unresponsive at his residence in Brislington, Bristol, as reported by People.

Ad

Emergency services were called to the scene, but he was pronounced dead at 5:20 p.m. local time. During the inquest, Coroner's Officer Alexis Camp stated that Danan's death was caused by "combined toxicity" from heroin, methadone, codeine, pregabalin, cocaine, and zopiclone, with benzodiazepine use contributing.

The hearing revealed the absence of a suicide note and displayed no signs of concern from his family members. Senior Coroner Maria Voisin set the provisional date of May 28, 2025, for the full hearing to take place.

Ad

The end document will incorporate statements from Danan's family combined with statements from his primary care physician, plus police reports as well as ambulance logs and testimony from mental health practitioners.

Paul Danan's legal issues, health struggles, and life in a sober house

Expand Tweet

Ad

Before his passing, Danan was set to appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court on January 16 because law enforcement had charged him with cocaine and cannabis possession. Law enforcement had also filed drug-related driving charges against him in Warrington, Cheshire, during October 2024.

The actor had openly spoken about his struggles with addiction, revealing that he had spent nearly £1 million on rehabilitation. In June 2024, he was hospitalized due to a vaping-related respiratory failure, as reported by The Sun.

Ad

Danan's management company, Independent Creative Management, announced his death via Instagram, stating:

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of Paul Danan at just 46 years old. Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many. His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him."

Ad

The nine-year-old son of Paul Danan, named Deniro, shared his life with his co-parent Melissa Crooks.

Paul Danan gained fame for portraying Sol Patrick in Hollyoaks from 1997 to 2001 before appearing in reality shows such as Celebrity Love Island and Celebrity Big Brother.

Before his passing, he was reportedly living in a "sober house" in Bristol. A Grade II-listed property with a swimming pool, gym, and tennis court, the complex was meant to support his recovery efforts. Neighbors stated that Paul Danan kept to himself and that many were unaware of his fame until after his death, as stated by The Irish Sun (January 17, 2025).

Ad

A week before his death, Danan shared a video on Instagram where he performed a Shakespearean monologue, writing:

"Audition for Twelfth Night to play Orsino. It's been a long time since I've gone near a bit of the master that is our pioneer Sir William Shakespeare."

His post was met with praise from fans and fellow actors, including Celebrity Love Island co-star Calum Best.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The full inquest into Paul Danan's death is set for May 28, when further details about his passing may be disclosed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback