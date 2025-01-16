Who did Paul Danan play in Hollyoaks? The actor, also known for Love Island, dies at 46

British actor and reality star Paul Danan has died at the age of 46. The actor's management company, Independent Creative PR, posted on Instagram and announced the news on January 16, 2025.

The agency's statement read:

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of @pauldanan at just 46 years old. Known for his television presence, exceptional talent, and unwavering kindness, Paul was a beacon of light to so many. His untimely departure will leave irreplaceable voids in the lives of all who knew him."

The actor talked about his deteriorating health last year, in an interview with The Sun dated June 8, 2024. He mentioned that the doctor warned him and told him to never smoke again after a collapse.

"The doctor was so, so harsh with me. She told me, ‘Paul, you don’t know how serious this was and you are going to be in here for a while now, on this oxygen,’" he explained.

Paul Danan played Sol Patrick in the drama Hollyoaks from 1997 to 2001. He also appeared on reality shows like Celebrity Love Island in 2005 and 2006 and Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

Danan and many well-known British celebrities, including Sarah Harding, Sam Thompson, Sandi Bogle, Amelia Lily, and Helen Lederer, appeared on Celebrity Big Brother 20. Additionally, Danan appeared on the reality series Celebrity Coach Trip and The Kevin Bishop Show.

Paul has an eight-year-old son, DeNiro. The actor never revealed the mother's identity, but according to a report by The Sun on January 16, 2025, she is Danan's ex-girlfriend, and the couple co-parented their son.

Who was Paul Danan? The reality star's life explored

Paul Danan. (Image via Instagram/@pauldanan)

According to a report by BBC on January 16, 2025, Paul Danan grew up in Essex and worked as a child actor in the soap drama EastEnders. Then, the actor went to London's Italia Conti drama school and started working in the popular soap drama Hollyoaks at the age of 19.

Paul Danan's character of Sol Patrick in Hollyoaks, a troubled young man, was popular among fans. However, the actor asked to leave the show four years later. He then went to Los Angeles with hopes of working in Hollywood.

Danan told BBC Radio Bristol in 2024 that he was very young back then and spent his time partying, which is why he couldn't find work in Hollywood. Subsequently, he came back and found work in reality TV. He said,

"I tried to party and do well, and you can't become a Hollywood star if you are partying as well. I was young, I was 22, 23, and I came back very skinny with a tan but with no work. So I came back and… suddenly there was reality TV, so I thought, I'll do that and make up the money."

Danan has appeared on multiple reality TV shows, including Come Dine With Me, Celebrity Love Island, and Celebrity Big Brother. The actor has also appeared on children's shows like The Queen’s Nose, The Basil Brush Show, and the medical drama Casualty.

In May 2024, Paul Danan collapsed in his home and was rushed to the hospital. He told The Sun in his June 2024 interview that he almost died that day. He explained the situation, saying,

"I’m upstairs puffing away on my vape then suddenly I lost my breath and collapsed. My family called for an ambulance and started giving me CPR, then police arrived and took over before paramedics took me to hospital. I was on a machine in ICU and ended up with pneumonia. My family were warned I might not make it through the night. I’m so lucky."

In the same interview, he talked about his addiction to e-cigarettes and vapes.

"After years of smoking cigarettes and all sorts, it’s the vaping which has done me in. That pushed me over the edge," the actor stated.

Paul Danan ran his podcast, The Morning After With Paul Danan, from 2019 to 2023. As per Daily Mail on January 16, the actor established a specialist service called 'Morning After Drama' in Bristol in 2023, for people affected by poor mental health.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback