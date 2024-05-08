Hollyoaks confirms the exit of a major character with a devastating tragedy

Hollyoaks has confirmed that a major character leaving the show due to a tragic death. Lizzie, played by Lily Best, who joined the Chen-Williams family in 2021, was loved by fans and her sudden death hit even harder. The frightening scenes were in the first-look episode that aired on Tuesday, May 7.

Hollyoaks is making some changes to its cast and schedule to keep things fresh and exciting. They're cutting back on episodes to airing just three a week and focusing on telling the best stories to keep viewers hooked.

In 2024, fans will also be saying goodbye to some other familiar faces from Hollyoaks including Jonas Khan, Scott Drinkwell, and Warren Fox. Stephanie Waring, who portrayed Cindy Cunningham for nearly three decades, is also moving on as the show undergoes some changes.

Devastating death twist in Hollyoaks: Lizzie Chen-Williams' tragic demise

On Hollyoaks, things took a turn when Lizzie Chen-Williams tragically died at Dave and Cindy's wedding. The episode revealed a shocking drugs-related incident, as Lizzie collapsed and passed away after taking some dangerous pills that were going around the party.

Before she died, Lizzie had opened up to Cindy about a big secret from her past - she had given up a child when she was a teenager. This led to a heartfelt conversation between Lizzie and Cindy, where Lizzie asked for her past to stay private and explained the reasons behind her decision.

However, things took a dark turn at the wedding when guests unintentionally consumed deadly pills from Warren Fox's illegal drug supply. Sadly, Lizzie passed away from taking those pills, falling on the dance floor after telling Dave she loved him. Even though they tried to revive her, Lizzie was declared dead, leaving Dave and everyone at the wedding heartbroken.

Hollyoaks exits continue: Star Jonas Khan bows out after two years

Following many actors leaving Hollyoaks recently, the show has just announced that another character is saying goodbye - Zain Rizwaan, played by Jonas Khan. Zain joined the village back in 2022 as the Maalik family's Imam and has been there to help out whenever someone needed advice, especially Imran during his faith crisis.

Before fans knew it, Zain and Misbah had become close and ended up getting married out of the blue. But their relationship hit some bumps along the way. Lately, things haven't been going so smoothly for them, with Misbah even telling her friend Sharon that the magic just isn't there anymore.

Misbah didn't know it, but Zain heard those conversations and it really upset him. So, he opened up to his neighbor Tom for some tips on how to spice things up in his marriage. Just when things were looking up for Zain and Misbah, a curveball was thrown their way - Misbah kissed their lodger, Donny. That was the last straw for Zain, and things took a dramatic turn when he had a stroke.

He's been getting better at Dee Valley Hospital and soon he'll be going head-to-head with Donny over the kiss. But it looks like this will be the end of Zain's time on the soap, as actor Jonas Khan is leaving the show after two years. The details of Zain's departure are still a mystery, but it's going to be a big deal with all the changes happening in the village.

Viewers can watch Hollyoaks on Hulu, Prime Video (Amazon UK), Roku, and Apple TV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback