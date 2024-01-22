How did you pronounce Cody Ko's last name? Ethnicity explored as YouTuber welcomes baby boy with Kelsey Kreppe

Popular YouTubers Cody Ko and Kelsey Kreppel have welcomed a new member to their family with the arrival of their baby boy, Otis. The couple, who tied the knot in February 2023, shared the heartwarming news through a joint Instagram post on January 21, featuring a sweet snapshot of Kelsey cradling their newborn.

In the post, Cody, whose real name is Cody Kolodziejzyk, expressed their gratitude, saying,

"Our little guy arrived last week, and everyone is happy and healthy. We feel like the luckiest people in the world. We love you, Otis."

The announcement garnered warm wishes from fellow YouTubers, with Danny Gonzalez and Kian Lawley among those extending their congratulations. It is also worth noting that fans and followers of Canadian YouTuber Cody Ko may have found themselves in a linguistic quandary when it comes to pronouncing his last name, Kolodziejzyk. For those unaware, Kolodziejzyk is pronounced as "koh-luh-jee-zhik.

Cody Ko has a diverse ethnic background

The announcement of YouTuber Cody Ko and his wife Kelsey Kreppel welcoming their baby boy, Otis, has sparked not only excitement among their fanbase but also curiosity about the couple's ethnic backgrounds. Cody, born Cody Michael Kolodziejzyk, hails from a diverse ethnic heritage.

Cody's paternal grandparents, Rudi Kolodziejzyk and Elizabeth "Liz" Milne, have roots in Germany and Poland, while Cody's maternal grandfather, Karl Gall, was born in Germany, and his maternal grandmother, Sieglinde "Linda," came from Kulmbach, Germany.

In November, Cody talked exclusively to People Magazine and shared how Kelsey shared the news of her pregnancy with him.

He said,

"We were getting ready to go to Australia for an Iron Man the next day. While I was busy with a podcast or work, she kept texting me, asking, 'When will you be home?' It felt a bit strange. I wondered if something was up. She said it was just excitement to see me. When I got home for dinner, she asked if she should pack something, and then she showed me the pregnancy test. I was like, 'Oh my god!'"

Cody expressed his feelings about it and said,

"It wasn't completely unexpected. It just happened way sooner than we thought. We're very lucky."

It is also worth noting that Cody, born Cody Kolodziejzyk, is a Canadian YouTuber, comedian, podcaster, rapper, and actor. Known for his Vine videos that gained popularity in 2013, Cody has since become a prominent figure in the online content creation community. In terms of the baby's name, Otis, the couple has not revealed the inspiration behind it, but fans are eager to learn more about their newborn.