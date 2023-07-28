How did Randy Meisner die? Tributes pour in as Eagles co-founder and Take It to the Limit singer dies at 77

Randy Meisner, one of the founders of the iconic rock band Eagles, died on July 27, 2023 at the age of 77 due to complications from his Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). The death of the singer was announced by the band on their official website.

Randy Meisner's death has sparked tributes from across the world as fans rush to social media to express their grief and sorrow at the singer's passing, as exemplified in the following tweet:

As of now, Randy Meisner's funeral arrangements have not been confirmed. The singer is survived by his children and was previously married to Lana Meisner, who tragically passed away in 2016 due to an accidental firearm discharge that resulted in a headshot.

Randy Meisner tributes pour in from friends and fans

The singer had a long history of both psychical and mental illness. During his years with the Eagles, the singer struggled to deal with his newfound status as a famous public personality as well as the necessity to perform in public.

The singer was shy by nature and in order to deal with his fame, resorted to alcohol in an attempt to block away the unbearable aspects of his status. Alcoholism is considered to be one of the contributing factors of COPD, especially when combined with smoking as well as exposure to pollutants such as car exhaust.

The singer's alcoholism continued on and off during his whole career, until he was forced to stop due to several minor heart attacks in 2004. A second wave of health scares started in 2013, when he was admitted to the hospital due to unconsciousness caused by a piece of food which obstructed his breathing.

Randy Meisner's health continued to detoriate following the death of his wife, with the singer voluntarily requesting temporary conservatorship, which resulted in a court battle.

Now, following the singer's death, both friends and fans have wasted no time to reach out on social media to pay their tribute to the late singer, with many reminiscing about the singer's contributions to music.

Jim Messina @Jim_Messina It is with great sadness that I learned about Randy Meisner’s passing today. I’m just so grateful of the times that we spent together in the 60s and once again in the late 80s. Most of all I’m grateful that I had the opportunity to see him for the last time… pic.twitter.com/rzRz9LvCkT " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/rzRz9LvCkT" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/rzRz9LvCkT" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/rzRz9LvCkT

James Reed @nebiim Sad news re Randy Meisner. Eagles music is ubiquitous, & therefore an easy target of those whose need to feel superior makes them eschew all things mainstream, regardless of merits. But the band's early stuff was uniquely lovely & evocative. Meisner was a big part of that ethos. pic.twitter.com/tG4MTvywXl

Deborah Roberts @DebRobertsABC So sad to hear about the loss of 77-year-old Randy Meisner, founding member of the iconic group, The Eagles. I so remember his haunting voice during my high school years. pic.twitter.com/NTUB7bQIDO

More about Randy Meisner and his career

Aside from his career with the Eagles, which remained his most successful career period, the singer also embarked on a solo career after he left the band due to his refusal to perform the hit single Take It to the Limit.

The singer released his epynomously titled debut solo studio album, Randy Meisner, in June 1978. Fresh in the minds of the wider listening public as an Eagles member, the singer's album was largely successful, peaking at number 2 on the Canadian album chart.

The singer had his last major success with the country rock supergroup Black Tie, who released their debut and only studio album, When the Night Falls, in 1985. The album peaked at number 65 on the Billboard Country album charts.