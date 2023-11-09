How did Rudy Mancke die? Tributes pour in as beloved South Carolina naturalist and radio host dies aged 78 

South Carolina Public Radio’s NatureNotes host Rudy Mancke has died at the age of 78. The organization shared that the popular naturalist was surrounded by his friends and family at the time of his passing. Ardent fans have since taken to social media to pay tribute to the beloved flora and fauna expert.

Rudy Mancke’s wife Ellen said in a statement to the SC Public Radio on Wednesday that her husband died of complications from his liver disease, as per AP. He had managed the symptoms his liver disease for the past several months. However, he was recently hospitalized for the same.

Some noticeable symptoms of liver disease include yellowish skin and eyes, swelling in the legs and ankles, nausea, chronic fatigue, loss of appetite, and dark urine color, according to the Mayo Clinic. The Cleveland Clinic revealed that lifestyle changes mostly help to cure the same, but additional medical treatments can be used in severe cases as well.

Speaking about Rudy Mancke, Sammy Fretwell, a longtime environmental reporter of The State said:

“The thing about Rudy Mancke that was so impressive was that he knew so much about so many different elements of South Carolina's environment. He could tell you about the smallest plants, the largest animals. He just was an incredible resource for this state, and his death is going to be a real loss.”

Tributes pour in as Rudy Mancke passes away at 78

Followers of the naturalist were extremely saddened by the tragic news. Many took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their memories of Mancke. Others shared their heartfelt tributes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Funeral arrangements were not announced at the time of writing this article.

Rudy Mancke was the resident naturalist at the University of South Carolina

According to the University of South Carolina’s official website, Mancke was the naturalist in residence at School of the Earth, Ocean, and Environment. He was best known for being the voice of SC Public Radio’s NatureNotes program and SCETV’s NatureScene which launched in 1978.

He is also the founder of the South Carolina Association of Naturalists.

Mancke was best known for being able to identify any picture of a plant or animal sent to him. He would often narrate stories about the same and would sometimes discuss the philosophies behind the change in seasons.

Due to his extensive knowledge of nature, he received an award from the National Wildlife Federation and the Garden Club of America.

The naturalist was a strong believer in nature aiding one’s mental health. In an interview with Columbia Metropolitan magazine in 2021, he said:

“When everything else is discombobulated, just take a little short walk – I’ve done this all my life – and that’s what I did on television programs for about 25 years … If you know the names of things and the relationships between them, it helps you realize you’re part of something bigger than yourself.”

Before becoming a well-known television host, he worked as a natural history curator at the South Carolina State Museum for 10 years.

He studied at the Wofford College and the University of South Carolina. He went on to attain an honorary doctorate degree from the College of Charleston, Winthrop College and Wofford College. According to AP News, he initially considered becoming a doctor. However, he eventually proceeded to become a naturalist.