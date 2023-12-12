How did Ruth Perry die? Ofsted's Alan Derry's 'rude and intimidating' conduct led to headteacher's death, coroner says

Ruth Perry, a 53-year-old headteacher of Caversham Primary School in Reading, took her own life on January 8, 2023, following an Ofsted inspection that downgraded her school from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'. Handwritten notes detailing her emotional anguish emerged after the conclusion of a six-day inquest on December 7, 2023, where senior coroner Heidi Connor stated that the Ofsted inspection "likely contributed" to Ruth Perry's death.

The coroner's verdict was stated as "suicide: contributed to by an Ofsted inspection carried out in November 2022."

The inspection, which was conducted by lead inspector Alan Derry on November 15 and 16 2022, served to be a harrowing experience for Perry, and her untimely death has caused a widespread outcry amongst headteachers all over the country, calling Ofsted to improve its inspection system.

Ruth Perry's handwritten notes shed light on the mental turmoil the inspection had on her

Some handwritten notes left by Perry after her death indicate that she was deeply disturbed by the inspection, after being reduced to tears by the 'rude and intimidating' demeanour of Ofsted inspector Alan Derry. In a heartbreaking diary entry, she wrote, “I.N.A.D.E.Q.U.A.T.E keeps flashing behind my eyes.”

The senior coroner Heidi Connor added the following statements:

“I find that parts of the inspection were conducted in a manner which lacked fairness, respect and sensitivity, to quote from Ofsted’s code of conduct. It was at times rude and intimidating.”

In her concluding remarks, she said:

“The evidence is clear in this respect, and I find that Ruth’s mental health deterioration and death was likely contributed to by the Ofsted inspection.”

Alan Derry, who led the Ofsted inspection, stated that Perry was “tearful” and kept repeating “it's not looking good is it?” He also stated that she looked as though she was in physical pain.

The inspection was the “worst day of her life,” according to headteacher Ruth Perry's sister, Professor Julia Waters. As per the Ofsted inspection report, the school was graded as good in all aspects other than safeguarding, where the inspectors spotted some issues with the school's record-keeping.

Perry's husband Jonathan Perry told the inquest that his wife confided in him that the Ofsted inspector felt like a 'bully' with an 'agenda'. He also said that she was concerned that a negative review against the school would be the end of her career.

Education Unions Urge Ofsted To Pause Inspections Following Headteacher Death

Ruth Perry's sister released a statement highlighting the 'brutal inhumanity' of the Ofsted inspections

Ruth Perry herself was a former student of Caversham Primary School, along with her sister, and was the school's headteacher for 13 years before the inspection. Following the inquest, Ruth's sister Julie released a moving statement where she talked about how the inspection troubled Ruth for many days to come.

“The inquest into Ruth’s death has shown the brutal inhumanity of the system of Ofsted inspections. Ofsted likes to judge people with single word labels. We could judge the current Ofsted system with our own labels. Callous, perverse and inhumane.”

She further went on to add,

“What happened to Ruth must never be allowed to happen again. We remain determined that there should be radical change, and quickly.”

In a statement issued to the public, Ofsted's chief inspector Amanda Spielman apologised to Ruth Perry's family and stated that Ofsted would delay its inspections by a day to provide guidance to its staff.