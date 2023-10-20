"God should just blow the trumpet rn": UK school appointing AI tool as a school principal sparks meme fest online

A United Kingdom boarding school has appointed an AI tool robot as its "Principal Headmaster." Abigail Bailey, the AI tool, was designed by an artificial developer in collaboration with Cottesmore School, located in West Sussex, to assist the school's headmaster.

Abigail is an Artificial Intelligence chatbot assigned to headmaster Tom Rogerson, to support staff members and other teachers as well as formulate ways to help students with special needs, as per Times Now. The robot assistant is hired by the boarding school, however, it doesn’t come in the human form.

A netizen reacted by commenting biblically about the news. God blowing the trumpet means there is "a battle cry, signaling God's people to unite, and they remind God of his covenant promise to defeat the enemy and save us." They are referring to the AI tool as "the enemy" here.

Netizen reacts to the Artificial Intelligence news. (Image via Twitter/@DailyLoud)

The AI tool has a wealth of knowledge in educational management

Expand Tweet

Abigail Bailey was made by an artificial intelligence developer with the help of the Cottesmore School in West Sussex, South England. The boarding school charges fees up to almost 32,000 pounds a year for United Kingdom students.

Abigail is designed to assist in a multitude of jobs performed by the headmaster Tom Rogerson. The robot functions in the form of a chatbox, similar to how ChatGPT operates. It is an online service where users type questions, and they are answered by the chatbot's algorithms.

Rogerson is using the AI tool to give him advice on issues that may range from supporting fellow staff members to helping pupils with ADHD and writing school policies, as per BBC.

According to an exclusive with the Telegraph:

"Sometimes having someone or something there to help you is a very calming influence. It's nice to think that someone who is unbelievably well trained is there to help you make decisions. It doesn't mean you don't also seek counsel from humans. Of course you do," Rogerson said.

He introduced the AI tool principle since it has a wealth of knowledge in machine learning and educational management. It also has the ability to analyze vast amounts of data.

Rogerson explained that it was "just very calming and reassuring" to know that "you don't have to call anybody up, bother someone, or wait around for an answer."

"Being a school leader, a headmaster, is a very lonely job. Of course, we have head teacher's groups...but just having somebody or something on tap that can help you in this lonely place is very reassuring," he added.

Netizens have given their opinions on the news of education with an AI tool:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The school has received several accolades such as Tatler's "Prep School of the Year." As per Times Now, it is a boarding institution catering to boys and girls between the ages of four and 13.

The school also introduced a second robot tool

According to a report by Tech.co., Cottesmore School has welcomed a second Artificial Intelligence-powered chatbot named Jamie Trainer. The robot has filled another position, which is that of the school’s ‘head of AI,’ as per BBC.

The boarding school released headshots of the two chatbots, according to the media outlet. Tom Rogerson spoke at an op-ed in the summer of 2023:

"On a larger scale, Artificial Intelligence is poised to have a significant impact on schools’ curricula, transforming the way pupils learn. Artificial intelligence will be able to tailor educational content and materials to individual students’ needs," he said.

All students at Cottesmore between the ages of four and 13 have been assigned their own individual Artificial Intelligence chatbots to help them with their education and advance learning.