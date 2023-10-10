"I do understand it is not my responsibility": Walker High School principal apologizes for punishing 17-year-old student over off-campus dancing video

The principal of Walker High School has apologized and requested leave after receiving massive backlash for withdrawing the scholarship of a 17-year-old student for dancing at an off-campus party. As per the complaint made by the Walker High School student Kaylee Timonet, her video of dancing at the homecoming afterparty made its way on social media and reached the principal.

Jason St. Pierre, the principal of Walker High School, then called Kaylee, questioned her religious beliefs and withdrew her scholarship. This devastated the student, who asked her parents to intervene in the matter. As the matter grew intense and social media users slammed the principal and school, St. Pierre not only apologized to the student and the parents but also undid his actions.

Louisiana Principal apologizes after withdrawing student's scholarship (Image via X @fxmikexf)

In a statement, the Walker High School principal said:

“Finally, during my conversation with the student regarding the dance party, the subject of religious beliefs was broached by the student and myself. While that conversation was meant with the best intentions, I do understand it is not my responsibility to determine what students’ or others’ religious beliefs may be, that should be the responsibility of the individual.”

The incident occurred on September 30, 2023, when the DJ at the afterparty filmed the video and posted it online. However, the DJ also spoke up on the video where Kaylee was “twerking” and said that the video and the dancing were “harmless.”

Details explored as Walker High School principal takes leave for the remainder of the academic year after the scholarship fiasco

Louisiana Principal has requested leave for the remainder of the school year (Image via X @Kiran_Chawla23)

The actions of the principal of the Walker High School left social media users offended, with many saying Kaylee was just dancing and having fun. After the principal apologized for his statement and action of withdrawing her scholarship, he also requested leave for the remainder of the school year.

Talking about the same, Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy said:

“Walker High School Principal Jason St. Pierre has requested to take leave for the remainder of the 2023-2024 school year. The district office is awaiting his paperwork to process his request.”

One netizen gave their opinion on the matter (Image via X @Astros0792)

Furthermore, the fiasco happened just after Kaylee, the Walker High School student, reported that she felt her “life was over” after the principal called her to the room to declare his decision. At the time, Kaylee said:

“They basically told me I should be ashamed of myself and that they were concerned about my afterlife if I wasn’t following basically God’s ideals, which made me cry even more. I felt like my life was over.”

Kaylee also emphasized how she felt that she was just having “innocent fun.” The student’s parents also came to the principal’s office and protested against his actions. Calling it an “unfair punishment,” the parents said how the school was not ready to listen to the parents.

Furthermore, the DJ who captured the video also said:

“How those kids were dancing was not bad. I have seen much worse. It was genuinely kids having fun.”

At the moment, the school has not responded to the backlash. Kaylee has also not spoken up after the principal requested leave and apologized for his remarks.