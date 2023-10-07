"This is so wrong": Louisiana's Walker High School sparks outrage for punishing teen over a homecoming dancing video

Louisiana’s Walker High School created headlines when a student reported that her scholarship was withdrawn after a video of her dancing at the homecoming after-party was posted on social media. The student, Kaylee Timonet was awarded a scholarship for her 4.2-grade point, which was later revoked, after the video of her “twerking” went public.

As per Kaylee, the video was shot by DJ Savage at Livingston Parish Country Club on September 30, 2023.

The DJ, who also posted the video online, reportedly told local news blog Unfiltered with Kiran:

“How those kids were dancing was not bad. I have seen much worse. It was genuinely kids having fun.”

Furthermore, Kaylee reported that as soon as the video made its way online, she was called to the Walker High School’s office, and informed that the school had made the decision to take away her scholarship.

Stating how she felt that her “life was over,” the Walker High School student recalled what was said to her:

“They basically told me I should be ashamed of myself and that they were concerned about my afterlife if I wasn’t following basically God’s ideals, which made me cry even more. I felt like my life was over.”

As the news reached the internet, social media users were left outraged:

Social media users outraged as a Louisiana school withdraws the scholarship of a student after her dancing video gets posted online. (Image via YouTube)

Walker High School receives massive backlash as they withdraw Kaylee Timonet’s scholarship over dance video

Social media users were left fuming after Kaylee reported how Walker High School withdrew her scholarship when the school saw the video of her dancing at the homecoming party.

Kaylee claimed that she was just having “innocent fun,” and even brought her parents to school, who also had a word with the principal, but to no avail. The actions of the school authorities have angered social media users.

After a YouTube channel, @UnfilteredWithKiran uploaded an interview with Kaylee and her mother, here is how netizens reacted:

At the same time, there were also a handful of people who were supporting the principal's decision.

At the moment, Walker High school has not responded to the backlash. However, netizens continue to advise Timonet's parents to get a lawyer and sue the school, as many believe that Kaylee did nothing wrong. It is unclear whether the school has taken back their decision of withdrawing Kaylee’s scholarship or not.