"Sue them all": Racial bullying allegations at Florida's Babcock Ranch High School spark outrage online

As per WFTX-TV, a Florida teen named Grace Clay from Babcock Ranch High School claimed that she received racist taunts from other students and that the administration did nothing to stop it. Her family is currently looking for assistance from the regional NAACP and the US Department of Justice.

The 16-year-old student stated that she was bullied, treated unfairly, and called a "cotton picker" in her volleyball team, according to WFTX-TV.

Footage of the incident went viral and the same was reported to the authorities of Babcock Ranch. However, the video was reportedly not found to be "racially discriminatory" by the school authorities. According to WFTX-TV, the alleged bullies seen in the video were ordered to skip one game as a form of punishment.

@TizzyEnt uploaded a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, condemning the entire incident and the school. Once it went viral, netizens took to the comment section of the video and criticized the incident.

"It's outta control" - Netizens react as a 16-year-old Babcock Ranch High student is reportedly bullied

The Florida student from Babcock Ranch High School said that she had received racist taunts from her peers and that some individuals had been circulating an edited picture of hers.

The viral video saw the girls having a good time in a hotel room while remarking, "She didn't go pick her cotton this morning," and then laughing. Another individual was heard yelling:

"Get the black one."

Clay also added that she had been called the n-word. Furthermore, the student informed WFX-TV that she was hit with pillows while sitting in the corner during an away Volleyball game.

“They blocked the door, so I backed up, and they were getting pillows and hitting me. I put my hands up and went to a corner and just took it,” Clay said.

According to a report by Fox4, Clay's family claimed that they had noticed a change in their daughter's self-esteem since the alleged racial attacks.

This incident sparked outrage among netizens, who took to the comments section of @TizzyEnt's video to criticize the incident and the school authorities.

What did the school and the authorities say after the video came to light?

When Fox 4 contacted the institution, Shannon Treece, the executive director of Babcock Schools, said:

“Babcock Neighborhood School does not condone any type of discrimination or harassment. We take all allegations and instances of bullying, harassment, and discrimination very seriously. Due to student policy laws, we cannot comment on the specifics of this case. However, we are reviewing the matter and will take any appropriate action necessary.”

The Clay family is now speaking up in an effort to get assistance from the US Department of Justice. They also contacted the NAACP, and intend to lodge a complaint with the Department of Justice.

“Parents should be outraged about what is taking place in Babcock Ranch High School,” James Muwakkil, the President of the Lee County NAACP said, as per NBC-2.

Muwakkil added that he believes individuals who are not supporting Grace are contributing to the problem. He also stated that several minority high school pupils keep a diary of the harassment they experience at the hands of white students.

The NAACP member and retired educator Dr. Shirley Chapman, on the other hand, asserted that she thinks the principal, teachers, coaches, and others at Babcock Ranch High School should face harsh penalties.