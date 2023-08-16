Is a category 6 hurricane coming to Florida in September 2023? TikTok time traveler claims explored

On TikTok, a self-described "time traveler" has claimed that a Category 6 hurricane will hit Florida in September 2023. However, sources like Pensacola News Journal state that a Category 6 hurricane doesn't fit on the Saffir-Simpson Scale, which is used to grade storms.

The TikTok video also made a variety of assertions that aren't supported by any credible data. The TikTok opens with a disclaimer that reads,

"Yes, I am a real-time traveler, here are all the events to come in the final months of 2023 (September)."

The video has already received 372 comments, and 384 people have shared it. This way, the clip went viral.

According to the video's prediction, the first-ever Category 6 storm will strike on September 4, 2023. According to them, a storm of this size has never been recorded before.

However, no one needs to be concerned. Despite what the 'time-traveling' TikToker claims, a storm like this won't affect Florida. This is because, luckily, there aren't any hurricanes in the category 6 range. The Saffir-Simpson Scale, which measures storm severities, only goes up to Category 5.

There is no such thing as a Category 6 Hurricane

Category 6 of the storm does not exist (Image via Getty Images / TikTok / radianttimetraveler)

The concept of time travel involves going into the past or future. The idea of time travel is well-known in science fiction. In fiction, time travel is frequently accomplished by using a fictitious tool called a time machine. Time travelers are people who travel through time.

Although many people think that time travel only happens in movies, some have said they have traveled through space and time. There have been a few occasions where someone has asserted their futuristic origins, and this case is not an exception. According to a self-described time traveler, the worst storm in history will hit Florida in September 2023 and claim many lives.

Although it will "mainly affect Florida and both Carolinas," the terrible storm, according to the report, will take up "almost the entire US East Coast."

Unverified accusations have caused panic to spread over the internet since many people now think this will consume the US State. After this supposed time traveler said they could predict the fate of the state of Florida, the fear of this violent storm swept over TikTok and other social media platforms.

Meanwhile, a now-deleted Facebook post made an almost similar claim on August 11. Kim Windell Necos, the person who uploaded the post on Facebook and claimed to be from the year 2090, said that a destructive hurricane would hit South Carolina in the US as early as Sunday, August 14, 2022. The message read:

A post on Facebook claimed the same (Image via Facebook / Kim Windell Nocos)

The message was uploaded to the Time Travel Facebook group, which has close to 30K members. However, because a Category 6 hurricane doesn't exist, no one needs to be concerned about it wrecking any area of the United States.

The Saffir-Simpson Scale, which only goes up to 5, is used by meteorologists to classify storm strength into categories like 1, 2, and more. According to Pensacola News Journal, Category 5 refers to winds faster than 155 mph. Hence, a hurricane classified as category 6 does not exist.